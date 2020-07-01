Covid update: Hockey players infected; Seru Institute’s partnership for vaccine

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Herman Cain's life honored during Atlanta funeralHerman Cain, the former Republican presidential candidate, businessman and close ally of President Donald Trump, was celebrated at a private funeral in Atlanta..
USATODAY.com
COVID-19: Total cases surpass 2-lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Critics fear Philippines could use COVID crisis to crack down on dissent"In an environment of horrific rights abuses and impunity, the situation is bound to worsen," a human rights watchdog said.
CBS News
Harsh Vardhan (Delhi politician) Indian politician
Graded multi-level institutional response kept Covid-19 cases, deaths per million low: Harsh VardhanIndia's proactive and graded multi-level institutional response to Covid-19 made it possible for the country to maintain "very low cases and deaths per million"..
IndiaTimes
COVID-19: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan chairs meeting with Department of Biotechnology
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35Published
Surender Kumar Indian field hockey player (1993-)
GAVI Global health organization
Serum Institute of India enters into partnership to accelerate manufacture, delivery of Covid vaccines for IndiaThe Serum Institute of India (SII) has entered into a new landmark partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to..
IndiaTimes
SII enters into new partnership to accelerate manufacture, delivery of Covid-19 vaccines for IndiaThe Serum Institute of India (SII) has entered into a new landmark partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to..
IndiaTimes
India part of Gavi's new Covid-19 global vaccine access driveThe international vaccine alliance GAVI has facilitated a new drive aimed at securing doses of Covid-19 vaccines for 92 low and middle-income countries and..
IndiaTimes
Vaccines alliance raises $8.8bn for global immunisation plans
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 05:26Published
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation private foundation founded by Bill and Melinda Gates
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources