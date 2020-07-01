Global  
 

Covid update: Hockey players infected; Seru Institute's partnership for vaccine
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Covid update: Hockey players infected; Seru Institute’s partnership for vaccine

Covid update: Hockey players infected; Seru Institute’s partnership for vaccine

From Indian men hockey players getting infected to Health Minister’s remark on India’s Covid-19 response, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic.

Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and three other players tested positive for Covid-19.

Other players who tested positive were Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar.

Meanwhile, Seru Institute of India partnered with Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to boost the manufacture and delivery of up to 100 million vaccine doses.

Also, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan spoke on India’s Covid-19 response and said the country’s proactive response led to low cases and deaths per million.

Watch the full video for more details.

