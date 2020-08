Gatherings, COVID-19 spread lead Gov. Baker to pull back on reopening Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:22s - Published 2 minutes ago Gatherings, COVID-19 spread lead Gov. Baker to pull back on reopening Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday announced decisions made in response to a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and the average positive test rate. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE BEER CANS AND THE TRASH LEFTBEHIND TELL THE STORY IN THISFRAMINGHAM PARKING LOT.SO DOES THIS PHOTO TAKEN BYNEIGHBOR LAST NIGHT, AS MORETHAN A HUNDRED PEOPLE GATHEREDFOR A WEEKLY CAR MEET, NO MASKS,NO SOCIAL DISTANCING.NO SIGN OF THOSE EITHER AT A BARIN WRENTHAIT’S IMAGES LIKE THESE AND THEUPTICK IN CASES THAT HASGOVERNOR, CHARLIE BAKER, PULLIBACK.THERE HAVE BEEN MANY REPORTSOF POOL PARTIE BIRTHDAYPARTIES, HOLIDAY PARTIES, FOURTHOF JULY PARTIES, ALL OF WHIHAVE BEEN DOCUMENTED IN GREATDETAIL BY OUR CONTACT TRACINGTEAMS.THESE PARTIES ARE TOO BIG, TOOCROWDED, AND PEOPLE ARE SIMPLYNOT BEING RESPONSIBLE.REPORTER: THE NEW LIMIT FOROUTDOOR GATHERINGS, 50, DOWNFROM 100.THE INDOOR MAXIMUN REMAINS A25.THE REVISED ORDER PERTAINS TOGATHERINGS ON BOTH PUBLIC ANPRIVATE PROPERTY, ANDCOVERINGS ARE A MUST WHENEVER.