Ric Bucher: Anthony Davis had a chance to be Batman in loss to Rockets & he failed

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered another loss in the NBA bubble, this time with star player LeBron James sitting out due to a sore groin.

Ric Bucher tells Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley that this was Anthony Davis' chance to rise to the occasion and carry the Lakers to a win, but his failure to do so proves he may never graduate from his role as Robin to LeBron's Batman.