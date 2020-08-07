Pitcher: Fentanyl From Team Employee

Global  
 

(Newser) – A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with providing fentanyl to a player who died in his hotel room after taking it last year.

Tyler Skaggs, 27, a pitcher, was found dead on a team road trip to Texas.

The Angels said they commissioned their own investigation, which found "unacceptable behavior inconsistent with our code of conduct." The team's statement said it "confirmed that no one in management was aware, or informed, of any employee providing opioids to any player, nor that Tyler was using opioids."

