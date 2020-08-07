RCSD weighs in on governor's announcement

Rome City Schools Superintendent Peter Blake said he was expecting the Governor to give districts the green light to reopen, but was hoping the state would provide more feedback regarding their submitted plans.

Other note...there are 127 schools that have not submitted a plan and another 50 that are either incomplete or deficient.

The governor said the state department of health will continue to review plans over the weekend.

While the districts were given the "go ahead" to reopen, one local school district we talked with says they now have a lot to do in just a short amount of time.

After weeks of waiting, school districts now have the green light to welcome students back this fall.

Rome superintendent peter blake says they were expecting the decision, but says distircts still need more feedback regarding their plans..

"their is still a lack of clarity of things that we can and cannotdoo us to leave to our own devicestr community."

The district's plan calls for hybrid learning for grades 7 through 12 and in person and remote learning for grades k through 6.

But blake says parents ultimately have a say in whether their kid will be in school or remote.

Now they're asking parents to submit their feedback.

"we've asked parents to fill out their survey by next friday so we can figure out what form of instruction we can provide.

We have also notified parents that if they choose to work remotely, that decision will need to hold true until at least the end of the semester."

"the governor saying in his media briefing today that there's still alot of stress and anxiety between both teachers and parents regarding schools reopening in the fall.

That's why governor is telling districts parents and teachers need to be at the forefront of this conversation."

Cuomo says: "we have to communicate with the parents and express the plan with the parents."

To do this the governor is asking districts to hold at least 3 different public forums with the community regarding the plan.

Blake intends to hold there's online within the coming weeks, but says that does come with challenges "as dialouge happens people have more questions.

Yes they can text them in we can type them in but staying on top of those and keeping goodialouge back and forth ia allenge."

