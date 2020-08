New acting police chief sworn in

Right off the bat, Brunson got to work.

Michael Brunson was sworn in Friday morning and now serves as the Milwaukee Police Chief.

A NEW TOP COP FOR THE MILWAUKEE POLICE DEPARTMENT AS MICHAEL BRUNSON IS SWORN IN AS ACTING CHIEF. THIS COMES LESS THAN 24 HOURS AFTER HIS PREDECESSOR, ALFONSO MORALES WAS DEMOTED FROM CHIEF TO CAPTAIN.

ACTING CHIEF BRUNSON ASSUMED HIS NEW ROLE AS THE LEADER OF THE M-P-D.

A MOMENT, 25-YEARS-IN THE-MAKING FOR NOW- ACTING POLICE CHIEF MICHAEL BRUNSON. THE VETERAN OF THE MILWAUKEE POLICE DEPARTMENT, ASSUMES ITS TOP ROLE IN SURPRISING FASHION. THIS, AFTER HIS PREDECESSOR, ALFONSO MORALES, WAS DEMOTED TO CAPTAIN BY THE FIRE AND POLICE COMMISSION.

THE F-P-C ISSUED THE EMBATTLED CHIEF DIRECTIVES TO ADDRESS TRANSPARENCY SURROUNDING THINGS SUCH AS NOTABLE ARRESTS, HANDLING OF 9-1-1 CALL RESPONSE TIMES AND RECENT PROTESTS. MAYOR TOM BARRETT SAYS HE DIDN'T AGREE WITH SOME THINGS HIS FORMER CHIEF DID, BUT FEELS HE SHOULD'VE HAS MORE TIME TO ADDRESS THE DIRECTIVES GIVEN SEVENTEEN DAYS BEFORE HIS DEMOTION. Mayor Tom Barrett: "People should not be happy with the Fire and Police Commission or the chief at this juncture." ON DAY ONE, THE NEW ACTING CHIEF GOT TO WORK... HIS TOP PRIORITIES? BUILDING POLICE AND COMMUNITY RELATIONS, AS WELL AS ADDRESSING VIOLENT CRIME. Michael Brunson, Acting Milwaukee Police Chief: "Obviously, we have a lot of challenges ahead.

BRUNSON SAYS HE'S READY TO TAKE ON THE ROLE - A ROLE HE WAS A FINALIST FOR IN 2018 WHEN MORALES GOT THE JOB.

INSTEAD, BRUNSON WAS PROMOTED TO THE NUMBER TWO SPOT.

Michael Brunson, Acting Milwaukee Police Chief: "I want to thank Chief Alfonso Morales, for giving me the opportunity, promoting me to Assistant Chief." BARRETT SAYS HE'S OPEN TO CASTING A WIDE NET, TO FIND A FULL-TIME REPLACEMENT FOR MORALES.

Mayor Tom Barrett: "I think it's appropriate to have a national search at this juncture." IN THE MEANTIME, BRUNSON SAYS HE'S WORKING TO BRIDGE THE GAP BETWEEN MILWAUKEE RESIDENTS AND THE POLICE SWORN TO PROTECT THEM, Michael Brunson, Acting Milwaukee Police Chief: "The Milwaukee Police Department. We're here. And we're gonna be here. The community. You're here. So we have to work

We're here.

Andwe're gonna be here.

Thecommunity.

You're here.

I ASKED BRUNSON IF HE HAD SPOKEN TO MORALES SINCE LAST NIGHT.

BRUNSON SAYS THEY DIDTALK, BUT DIDN'T WANT TOCOMMENT ON WHAT THEYDISCUSSED.

