Restaurant Tax Free Holiday

Tennessee is holding a Tax Free Holiday this weekend for restaurants seating 40 or more.

Tennessee is offering a second weekend of tax breaks for consumers.

This time, it's for restaurants.

This weekend, the sale of food and drink by restaurants and limited-service restaurants will be exempt from being taxed.

However, the exemption only applies to restaurants that seat at least 40 people.

Charlie's bar-b-q on main street says this weekend will not be beneficial for their sales, so they have come up with an alternative plan.

"we're a very small restaurant.

Under 40 seats.

So, what we've done to compete with the big guys is, we're going to eat that tax ourselves.

We're going to give every customer 10 % off and that will be about the same difference that they get in o'charley's or logan's.

It's not really geared towards the small guys.

That's how we're going to cope with it."

St.

Clair says it's very important to buy local right now.

Tennessee's second sales-tax holiday weekend will run through