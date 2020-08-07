Global  
 

Manager, Teammates Support A's Coach Following Gesture That Resembled Nazi Salute
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Manager, Teammates Support A's Coach Following Gesture That Resembled Nazi Salute

Manager, Teammates Support A's Coach Following Gesture That Resembled Nazi Salute

No discipline has been announced against coach Ryan Christenson, who apologized for a gesture that many said resembled the Nazi salute.

Andria Borba reports.

(8-7-20)

