Manager, Teammates Support A's Coach Following Gesture That Resembled Nazi Salute Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:45s - Published 4 minutes ago Manager, Teammates Support A's Coach Following Gesture That Resembled Nazi Salute No discipline has been announced against coach Ryan Christenson, who apologized for a gesture that many said resembled the Nazi salute. Andria Borba reports. (8-7-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend