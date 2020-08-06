High school sports statewide still in limbo despite Governor's OK to reopen schools

|
Cuomo announced today that school districts around the state can begin to reopen for in- person classes this upcoming school year.
So what does that mean for high school sports?
Well - we're not quite there just yet.
The new york state public high school athletic association - and its executive director - doctor robert zayas - said today that no final decision has been made on interscholastic athletics - but that there are continued discussions with state officials.
During the governor's conference call today jim malatras - one of his aides - said that as of right now no interscholastic sports have been approved and that talks are ongoing.
The state athletic association has previously recognized a scenario where in- person schooling is allowed but interscholastic sports are not.
Currently - fall sports are scheduled to begin on september 21 - after being pushed back from the original start date of august 24.
As we reported yesterday - the syracuse football team was scheduled to
|
|
|
|
