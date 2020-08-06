While discussions are ongoing regarding interscholastic activities across New York State, there has been no final decision even with schools set to reopen in the fall.

High school sports statewide still in limbo despite Governor's OK to reopen schools

Cuomo announced today that school districts around the state can begin to reopen for in- person classes this upcoming school year.

So what does that mean for high school sports?

Well - we're not quite there just yet.

The new york state public high school athletic association - and its executive director - doctor robert zayas - said today that no final decision has been made on interscholastic athletics - but that there are continued discussions with state officials.

During the governor's conference call today jim malatras - one of his aides - said that as of right now no interscholastic sports have been approved and that talks are ongoing.

The state athletic association has previously recognized a scenario where in- person schooling is allowed but interscholastic sports are not.

Currently - fall sports are scheduled to begin on september 21 - after being pushed back from the original start date of august 24.

As we reported yesterday - the syracuse football team was scheduled to