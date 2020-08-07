Parents Weighing Options After Gov. Cuomo Gives New York Schools The Green Light
Gov.
Cuomo says schools can reopen in September, and now parents must decide whether to send their children back; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
Jason Burger RT: @CBSNewYork - #Parents Weighing Options After #GovernorCuomo Gives #NewYork #Schools The #GreenLight. 7 minutes ago
[email protected] RT @CBSNewYork: WATCH CBS2 NEWS AT 11: Parents weighing options after Gov. Cuomo gives New York schools the green light to reopen. Plus, th… 8 minutes ago
CBS New York WATCH CBS2 NEWS AT 11: Parents weighing options after Gov. Cuomo gives New York schools the green light to reopen.… https://t.co/S4xPS6RVeq 20 minutes ago
JustMeMita RT @NECN: Many districts that don't begin instruction until after Labor Day are warily tracking the virus — and weighing concerns of educat… 3 days ago
NECN Many districts that don't begin instruction until after Labor Day are warily tracking the virus — and weighing conc… https://t.co/9riNlQ2hz7 4 days ago
NECN Many districts that don't begin instruction until after Labor Day are warily tracking the virus — and weighing conc… https://t.co/flAAFyHKBT 5 days ago
WKYT Many districts that don't begin instruction until after Labor Day are warily tracking the virus — and weighing conc… https://t.co/wJm822Xwz9 5 days ago
WALB News 10 Many districts that don't begin instruction until after Labor Day are warily tracking the virus and weighing concer… https://t.co/OoPHmKGVs7 5 days ago
BPTO believes schools cannot safely open under current drafts of plansBuffalo Parent Teacher Organization calls for virtual learning at the start of the school year.
All NY schools meet reopening standard: Gov[NFA] New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday said that all school districts in his state, once the epicenter of the nation's COVID-19 crisis, could open for in-person learning in the fall based on..
Catskills Casino Ready And Waiting For Gov. Cuomo To Allow ReopeningGov. Andrew Cuomo is breaking from his fellow leaders in New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts when it comes to reopening casinos. The casino in the Catskills is ready, but the..