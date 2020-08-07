Parents Weighing Options After Gov. Cuomo Gives New York Schools The Green Light CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:14s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:14s - Published Parents Weighing Options After Gov. Cuomo Gives New York Schools The Green Light Gov. Cuomo says schools can reopen in September, and now parents must decide whether to send their children back; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports. 0

Related news from verified sources Cuomo will allow New York schools to reopen New York Mayor Andrew Cuomo on Friday gave the green light to open schools in the state. Mola Lenghi...

