Governor Cuomo gives the okay for schools to reopen

GOOD EVENING..IT'S THE DECISIONPARENTS HAVE BEENWAITING FOR...GOVERNOR CUOMOSAYS EVERY SCHOOLDISTRICT IN THE STATECAN REOPEN IFTHEY GET STATEAPPROVAL ON THEIRREOPENING PLANS...PROBLEM IS ... AS OFRIGHT NOW MORETHAN 100 DISTRICTS..STILL HAVEN'TSUBMITTED THOSEPLANS...ONCE FINALIZED...SCHOOLS HAVE UNTILTHE END OF NEXTWEEK TO POST THOSEPLANS ON-LINE.INCLUDINGGUIDELINES FORREMOTE LEARNINGOPTIONS..COVIDTESTING ANDCONTACT TRACING.IT WILL BE UP TOEACH DISTRICT..

NOTTHE STATE..

TO HAVE APLAN IN PLACE FORTESTING STUDENTS,FACULTY AND STAFFFOR THE VIRUS.DISTRICTS MUST ALSOHOST THREEVIRTUAL INFORMATIONSESSIONS FORPARENTS..

BY AUGUST21ST - OUTLININGREOPENING PLANSAND TAKINGQUESTIONS.BUFFALO ..

BECAUSEIT IS A BIGGERDISTRICT..

MUST HOSTFIVE.DISTRICTS MUST ALSOTO HOLD ONESESSIONSPECIFICALLY FORTEACHERS.TONIGHT THISROAD-MAP TOREOPENING --DRAWING CAUTIOUSPRAISE FROM THESTATE TEACHERSUNION..

BUT SHARPCRITICISM FROM SOMESUPERINTENDENTS.OUR ED REILLYREPORTS.WE ARE PROBABLY INTHE BEST SITUATION INTHE COUNTRY RIGHTNOW.

SO IF ANYBODYCAN OPEN SCHOOLS,WE CAN OPENSCHOOLSDURING A MORNINGCONFERENCE CALL .

.

.GOVERNOR ANDREWCUOMO MADE ITCLEAR THAT A "ONESIZE FITS ALL"APPROACH WILL NOTWORK.AS A RESULT .

..SCHOOL DISTRICTREOPENING PLANSARE BEING APPROVEDBY THE STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT ON AINDIVIDUAL BASIS.REMOTE EDUCATION, ABLEND, HALF DAY,QUARTER DAY, THIRDDAY, THAT IS ALL UP TOTHEIR DISCRETIONTHE GOVERNORWANTS PARENTS TOKNOW EXACTLY HOWDISTRICTS ARE GOINGTO DEAL WITHREMOTE LEARNING .

..TESTING .

.

.ANDCONTACT TRACING.THOSE CONCISE PLANNEED TO BE POSTEDONLINE INCONJUNCTION WITHMULTIPLE ONLINEDISCUSSIONS.PARENTS NEED ANOPPORTUNITY TO BEHEARDCUOMO SAID HE WILLNOT FORCETEACHERS INTOCLASSROOMS - AND ISMANDATING THATADMINISTRATORS TALKWITH ALL THEIR STAFFBEFORE OPENING.THEY CAN'T TEACH IFTHEY DON'T FEEL SAFEFRONTIER CENTRALSCHOOLS'SUPERINTENDENT DR.RICHARD HUGHESWAS NOT HAPPY ANDTWEETED MESSAGESQUESTING WHYSCHOOLS WEREBEING LEFT TO THEIROWN?THE NEW YORK STATEUNITED TEACHERSISSUED A STATEMENTCALLING FOR MORESPECIFIC STATEWIDEPROCEDURES ONCLOSING, TESTINGAND CONTACTTRACING.AND THE BOARD OFREGENTS SAID THESTATE NEEDS TOINCLUDE A PLAN SOSCHOOLS CAN BUYPERSONALPROTECTIVEEQUIPMENT.A LOT OF BACK ROOMWORK WAS BEINGDONE.

WE JUST DIDN'TKNOW WHAT THE FINALVERDICT WAS GOINGTO BE.

I THINK NOWTHAT WE KNOW, WENEED TO STAY THISCOURSENIAGARA FALLS CITYSCHOOLSSUPERINTENDENTMARK LAURRIE SAIDHE WAS HAPPY TOFINALLY GET SOMECLARITY .

.

.

AS HISDISTRICT PLANS TOOPEN WITH A HYBRIDMODEL.IT IS EXCITING TOTHINK THAT WE AREGOING TO HAVE KIDSRETURNING TOSCHOOL.

IT ISINVIGORATINGACTUALLYLAURRIE ISCONFIDENTDEADLINES FORMEETING WITHPARENTS ANDTEACHERS CAN BEMET .

.

AND HE ISRELIEVED THAT THESTATE IS LETTINGDISTRICTS DETERMINEWHAT IS BEST.I THINK IT WAS THEWISEST DECISION.BUT IF THERE ISSURGE OF THE VIRUS .

..

GOVERNOR CUOMOWARNED THAT THEISSUE OF OPENING THESCHOOLS WILL BEREVISITED.

ED REILLY7 EWNHUNDREDS OF YOUHAVE REACTED TOTHE GOVERNOR'SDECISION..ON OURFACEBOOK PAGE...MICHELLE R SAYS: WEAS PARENTS HAVEDIFFERENT OPTIONS,AND THEY ARE NOTTHE BEST OPTIONS,BUT I THINK ALLDISTRICTS NEED TOFOLLOW CUOMO, ANDTHE CDC GUIDELINES..NOT EVERY CHILD ISTHE SAME.

NO PARENTWILL AGREE WITH THEOPTIONS.

IT'S TRULY ANO WIN SITUATIONFOR ANYONE, OURCHILDREN, OURDISTRICTS, OURTEACHERS.JESSICA M SAYS UWON'T EVEN REOPENGYMS BUT SCHOOLSARE OK.

DOESN'TMAKE SENSE.

HOWARE WE SUPPOSED TOMAKE OUR CHILDRENWEAR A MASK FORTHAT MANY HOURSESPECIALLY THE K-5THERE'S NO WAY THATCAN HAPPEN.

YESCHILDREN NEED TO BEBACK IN SCHOOLSBEING TAUGHT BYTHEIR TEACHERS BUTYOU NEED BETTERPLANS THAN THOSE UHAVE SET AT THISPOINT.AND FROMROBYN H -- I HAD AFEELING HE WASGOING TO REOPENSCHOOLS.

MYHOUSEHOLD HASUNDERLINE HEALTHISSUES PLUSSOMEONE OVER THEAGE OF 70.

MY KIDSARE STAYING HOMEAND DOING REMOTELEARNING.IT'S A BIG DECISION..AND AN IMPORTANTCONVERSATION..AND WHEN IT COMESTO SENDING YOURCHILD SAFELY BACKTO SCHOOL - WE'VEGOT YOUR COVEREDON-AIR AND ONLINE.JUST HEAD TO THEREBOUND SECTIO