Cuomo: Schools can reopen this fall

Andrew Cuomo held a conference call Friday, saying the infection rate in the state is low enough to allow schools to reopen in the fall.

On whether schools will reopen by today...august 7th.

It's a decision, parents, children, and school officials have been waiting for.

And today the the governor announced...all schools can open.

No word on why today's announcement was made over the phone...but the governor did take questions.

The governor saying in his briefing that schools will be allowed to reopen.

He did ask districts to stay in contact with parents and make them at the forefront of this decision.

He asked districts to post plans on how they will contact trace, conduct remote learning if needed, and how the district plans to test students.

The governor says that he's recieved a number of calls from nervous teachers and parents about sending their kids back to school <gov.

