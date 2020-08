Palm Beach County sees a positive turn in the fight against COVID-19

Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner said new cases in the county are now trending down.

An encouraging sign in the COVID-19 fight.

THERE'S PROGRESS TO REPORT -IN PALM BEACH COUNTY.

SIGNSTHAT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19COULD BE SLOWING - BUT COUNTYLEADERS SAYING MORE WORKSSTILL NEEDS TO BE DONE.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 'S TODD WILSWITH A CLOSER LOOK.<< NATS: (VO) AN ENCOURAGINGSIGN IN THE COVID-19 FIGHT....PALM BEACH COUNTY MAYOR DAVIDKERNER SAYS NEWS CASES IN THECOUNTY ARE NOW TRENDING DOWN.NATS: (VO) THOSE COMMENTS CAME- AS COUNTY LEADERS CALLED FORCONTINUED COMPLIANICE - ASTHEY COMBAT COMMUNITY SPREAD.KERNER SAYS PALM BEACH COUNTYHAS 377 NEW CASES - BUT SEESTHE NUMBERS HEADING IN THERIGHT DIRECTION.

TODAY - JUST4 NEW PATIENTS WERE ADMITTEDTO THE HOSPITAL - BECAUSE OFTHE VIRUS.

(SOT 14:23:20) 15SEC IT'S AN UNFORTUNATE METRICTHAT 27 PEOPLE HAVE PASSEDAWAY IN THIS COUNTY OVER THELAST 24 HOUR PERIOD AS ARESULT OF COVID 19.

THAT ISALSO IN LIGHT OF 180 DEATHSTATEWIDE.

NATS: (VO) TOBYJACKSON WANTS EVEN MORE ACTIONTO BE TAKEN - TO FIGHT THECORONAVIRUS - EVEN IF THATMEANS BUSINESSES BEING CLOSED.(SOT 14:50:12) 7 SEC TO LETEVERYTHING FLYOVER BECAUSE WEREADY TO GO CLUBBING,SHOPPING, NORMAL WITHOUT THEMASK.

NATS: (VO) AS FOR THEBUSINESSES THAT REMAIN OPEN -THE COUNTY'S COVID EDUCATIONCOMPLIANCE TEAMS ARE STILL OUTON THE STREETS.

THE FOCUS ISON ENFORCEMENT AFTER THOUSANDSOF INSPECTIONS.

52 WRITTENWARNING HAVE BEEN ISSUED, 24CLOSURES AND 7 NOTICE OFVIOLATIONS.

BRITTANI VERHOEVENAGREES WITH THE POLICY.

SHEWORKS IN A RESTAURANT.

(SOT14:49:04) 12 SEC IT'S AWESOME,I FEEL LIKE THE QUESTSSHOULDN'T BE OUT DOING THEIRTHING AFTER 11 O'CLOCK.

I MEANWE'RE ALLOWING THEM TO COME INAND EAT, SO KIND OF LIVE THATNORMAL LIFE BUT THEN THEY'REALSO ABLE TO GO HOME AND WE'RESAFE.

NATS: (VO) COUNTYLEADERS ALSO SAY THE FUTURE ISAT STAKE.

THEIR EMPHASIZINGHOW IMPORTANT IT IS TOCOMPLETE CENSUS FORMS - INTHIS UNCERTAIN TIME.

(SOT14:32:02) 13 SEC PALM BEACHCOUNTY HAS MAINTAINED THEMESSAGE THAT COMPLETING THECENSUS IS VITAL TO CONTINUETHE SERVICES OF HEALTH CARE,PUBLIC SAFETY, INFRASTRUCTURE,ROADS, EDUCATION, ANDNUTRITION.

NATS: (VO) IN PALMBEACH COUNTY, TODD WILSON,WPTV NC5.