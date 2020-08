Palm Beach County leaders discuss entering Phase Two, reopening brick-and-mortar schools

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:08s - Published 4 minutes ago

The health director for Palm Beach County says the county shouldn't rush to enter Phase Two of Florida's reopening plan, especially when it comes to schools.

DOWNWARD.

THIS COMES ON A DAYWHEN A CROWD LEFT ANGRY AFTERLEARNING PALM BEACHCOMMISSIONERS WOULD NOTDISCUSS OR HEAR PUBLIC COMMENTABOUT A PLAN TO JOIN PHASE TWOOF RE-OPENING THE ECONOMY JUSTYET.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5MICHELLE QUESADA EXPLAINS WHIS NEXT.PALM BEACH COUNTYCOMMISSIONERS WILL REVISITMOVING THE COUNTY TO PHASE 2AT NEXT TUESDAY'S MEETING...THEY WANT THE COUNTYADMINISTRATOR TO COME UP WITHA PLAN ON HOW THEY WOULD MOVETO PHASE 2 AND ALLOW THEPUBLIC TO COMMENT THEN.

CHANTS"LET US SPEAK" "LET US SPEAK"A CROWD OF PALM BEACH COUNTYRESIDENTS WERE OUTRAGEDTUESDAY WHEN THEY LEARNED PALMBEACH COUNTY COMMISSIONERSWOULD NOT BE LISTENING OTPUBLIC COMMENT ABOUT APOTENTIAL PHASE 2 RE-OPENING&0:15 WE WANT TO TALK - WE WANTTO TALK SEAN REBECCHINI DOESMARKETING FOR BUSINESSES HESAYS ARE PAST THE POINT OFRECOVERING FROM THE SHUT DOWN0:27 ALL OF MY CLIENTS ARESUFFERING THEY'RE LAYINGPEOPLE OFF FROM OUTSIDE THECOMMISSION CHAMBERS THE CROWDCHEERED COMMISSIONER HALVALECHE WHO WAS IN FAVOR OFDISCUSSING PHASE 2 TUESDAY&2:01:19 IM DISAPPOINTED THATWE ARE NOT GOING TO HAVE ADISCUSSION ABOUT THAT TODAY2:00:45 COME ON WE REALLY HAVEBEEN PUTTING THEM OUT OFBUSINESS LEFT AND RIGHT OTHERCOMMISSIONERS ARE CONCERNEDTHAT A PHASE 2 DECISION IS NOWINTERTWINED WITH PALM BEACHCOUNTY SCHOOLS BEING FORCED TOOPEN BRICK AND MORTAINSTRUCTION ONE WEEK LATER&1:18:37 THROUGH FINANCIALBULLYING OF THREATENING TOWITHHOLD FTE FUNDING TO TO THESCHOOL DISTRICT IF THEYNEGLECTED TO MOVE FORWARDUNDER A COUNTY WIDE PHASE 2ORDER IF THEY NEGLECTED TOMOVE FORWARD TO REOPEN THEYWOULD LOSE THAT FUNDINGCOMMISSIONERS ARE NOW EXPECTEDTO TALK ABOUT PHASE 2 ONSEPTEMBER FIRST AND HEARPUBLIC COMMENT THEN& VICEMAYOR ROBERT WEINROTH SAID HEWOULD BE IN FAVOR OF A PHASERE- OPENING AFTER LABOR DAY.1:14 MORTGAGES ARE DUE THEIRRENTS DUE LEASE FOR THEIRBUSINESSES ARE DUE 1:13 PEOPLEDON'T HAVE A WEEK SOMEBUSINESSES DON'T HAVE A WEEKMICHELLE QUESADA WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5.