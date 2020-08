Change of command at Nellis Air Force Base Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:12s - Published 3 minutes ago Change of command at Nellis Air Force Base Brig. Gen. Michael Drowley assumed command of the 57th Wing from Brig. Gen. Robert Novotny during a ceremony on Aug. 7. 0

TO SAY GOODBYE TO A LIFE OFSERVICE.TONIGHT...BRIGADIER GENERAL....ROBERT NOVOTNY TALKS WITH 13ACTION NEWS ANCHOR....NINA PORCIUNCULA ABOUT LIVINGHIS CHILDHOOD DREAM....AND...WHAT'S NEXT FOR HIM....NOW THAT HE'S OFFICIALLY...RETIRED.9:35:47 I WENT TO HAWAII,OKINAWA, ENGLAND.ALL OVER THE US.35:50 BRIGADIER GENERAL ROBERTNOVOTNY HAS BEEN TO MANYPLACES.BUT AFTER 28 YEARS IN THE AIRFORCE, HE'S HANGING UP WINGS INTHE CITY HE FELL IN LOVE WITH.9:32:35 I LOVED FLYING IN LASVEGAS.WE HAVE THE BEST TRAINING AIRSPACE.WE HAVE THE MOST FAVORABLEWEATHER.WE HAVE THE BEST NEIGHBORS WHOALLOW US TO DO THE THINGS THATWE DO.48 HIS PASSION FOR SERVING INTHE MILITARY CAN BE TRACEDBACK TO HOMESTEAD AIR FORCEBASE IN MIAMI.9:26:03 I WANTED TO JOIN THEAIR FORCE IN ABOUT 1977BECAUSE OF THAT PLANE RIGHTFORCE FOR A VERY SHORT AMOUNTOF TIME BUT FELL IN LOVE WITHTHE CULTURE AND THE CHARACTEROF THE MEN AND WOMEN THATSERVE.26:20 HE EARNED HIS WINGS INTEXAS.DECADES LATER, NOVOTNY ASSUMEDCOMMAND OF THE 57TH WING ATNELLIS AIR FORCE BASE.FOR MORE THAN TWO YEARS, AMONGMANY THINGS - HE OVERSAW THERED AND GREEN FLAG EXERCISESAND THE THUNDERBIRDS.HE RECEIVED MAJOR AWARDS ANDDECORATIONS CULMINATING TOTHIS DAY.9:23:17 A LITTLE BITTERSWEETGIVING UP COMMAND, BUT VERYEXCITED FOR WHAT LIES AHEAD.23.07 9:25:05 TODAY,SPECIFICALLY I'M GOING TO GOSIT ON MY POOL.I'M GOING TO TAKE A FEW WEEKSWORKING AS THE COO OF TECHMICHAEL DROWLEY ASSUMESCOMMAND OF THE 57TH WING.NOVOTNY HAS A MESSAGE TO THEYOUNG MEN AND WOMEN WHO WANT TOFOLLOW HIS FOOTSTEPS.DO.57