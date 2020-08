Vigil held for 2 Vegas teens struck, killed by suspected DUI driver Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:39s - Published 2 weeks ago Vigil held for 2 Vegas teens struck, killed by suspected DUI driver A vigil was held Friday evening at Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue for the two teens who were killed by a suspected DUI driver on Monday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HUNDREDS GATHERING TO REMEMBERTWO TEEN GIRLS KILLED BY ASUSPECTED IMPARIED DRIVER...THANKS FOR JOINING US..I'M.. TODD QUINONES.AND... I'M TRICIA KEAN....THE GIRLS....BOTH JUST 16...WERE HEADED TO MC-DONALDS...WHEN THEY WERE HIT.....NEAR TWAIN AND MARYLANDPARKWAY..LETS GET TO....13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER...JOE BARTELS..LIVE WHERE THE VIGIL...WAS HELD TONIGHT..JOE?THE FAMILY..IS BEYOND GRIEF STRICKEN..CLOSE TO THREE HUNDRED..GATHERED TONIGHT AT THE VERYSPOT THE GIRLS WERE KILLED..ON MONDAY...THE GIRLS..WERE CLEARLY LOVED BY SOMANY..FRIENDS AND FAMILY WORE BLUE..TO HONOR..16 YEAR OLD..SEAT-LA-LI MORA..AND NELLY AMAYA-RAMIREZ...TRAGICALLY WE LEARNED..BOTH GIRLS WERE ONLY CHILDRENIN THEIR FAMILIES..BOTH WERE STRAIGHT A STUDENTSAND WERE IN MARIACHI BANDTOGETHER...TONIGHT..FRIENDS HELD CANDLES...AND THEN RELEASED BALLOONS..PRAYERS WERE SAID IN BOTHENGLISHAND SPANISH...AS EVERYONE TRIES TO DEAL WITHTHIS SENSELESS AND TRAGIC LOSS.A CHILD AND CITIALI WAS THEIRONLY CHILD AND IT'S VERY SADTHAT THIS HAD TO HAPPEN JUSTREMEMBER IT MAY NOT BE YOURFAMILIES AND IT LEAVES A BIGHOLE IN HER HEART AND THEIRSOULS IT'S A SHAME."THEIR FAMILY SAYS BOTH WEREWALKING TO MCDONALDS ON MONDAYNIGHT..AND THEY WERE STEPS AWAY FROMMAKING IT..WHEN THEY WERE HIT BY AN OUT OFCONTROL VEHICLE..THE WOMAN ACCUSED OF HITTINGAND KILLING THE YOUNG GIRLSADMITTED SHE WAS HIGH ON METH,PCP, AND HEROIN AT THE TIME OFTHE CRASH..COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW38-YEAR-OLD EBONE WHITAKER ALSOHAD SOME BOOZE AT A FRIENDSHOUSE BEFORE THE CRASH..ONE WITNESS TOLD POLICE..WHITAKER..APPEARED OUT OF IT..AS SHE WAS PULLED FROM THECRASH CAR SHE WAS DRIVING...THE FAMILIES HAVE NOT ANNOUNCEDFUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS.REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWSTHE WOMAN...ACCUSED OF HITTING ANDKILLING....THE YOUNG GIRLS....MISSED HER COURT APPEARANCE...EARLIER THIS WEEK...AT LAST CHECK....SHE WAS STILL IN THEHOSPITAL...SHE IS EXPECTED...IN COURT AGAIN.... ON MONDAY...STAY WITH 13 ACTION NEWS....FOR THE LATEST....ON THIS CASE..





