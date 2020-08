Kerala plane crash: Ex-IAF pilot dies, had tried to land safely | Oneindia News

Wing Commander Deepak Vasant Sathe and his co pilot Akhilesh Kumar were killed in the Air India Express plane crash at Kozhikode airport on Friday.

The captain, Deepak Vasanth Sathe, was a decorated former Indian Air Force pilot.

People who worked with him during his 22-year IAF service said he was a very fine pilot who was awarded for his skills.

He learnt his trade flying the Soviet origin MiG 21 fighter planes.

