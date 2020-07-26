Fire crews continue to tackle wildfire in Surrey

A pet cat has fallen ill with coronavirus in the UK after apparently catchingCovid-19 from a human. The infection was confirmed following tests at theAnimal and Plant Health Agency (Apha) laboratory in Weybridge, Surrey, on July22. The UK’s chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, said: “Testsconducted by the Animal and Plant Health Agency have confirmed that the virusresponsible for Covid-19 has been detected in a pet cat in England."
