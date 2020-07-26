Fire crews continue to tackle wildfire in Surrey

Fire crews are continuing to tackle a 40-hectare wildfire in Surrey.

Gary Locker from Surrey Fire and Rescue says they will need to stay at Chobham Common over the weekend and into the early part of next week.

Report by Barnesj.

