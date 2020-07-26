Global  
 

Fire crews continue to tackle wildfire in Surrey
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Fire crews are continuing to tackle a 40-hectare wildfire in Surrey.

Gary Locker from Surrey Fire and Rescue says they will need to stay at Chobham Common over the weekend and into the early part of next week.

