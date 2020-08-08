Global  
 

He always helped others in need: Mother of pilot who killed in Kozhikode plane crash
Video Credit: ANI
Neela Sathe, mother of late Captain DV Sathe who was flying the Air India Express plane which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport on August 07, said, "He was a great son and always first one to help others in need.

What else can I say, god should have taken us instead of him." 18 people, including two pilots, lost their lives in the incident.

Watch: Eyewitness recounts Air India Express plane crash at Kozhikode airport [Video]

Watch: Eyewitness recounts Air India Express plane crash at Kozhikode airport

A CISF assistant sub inspector narrated the horrific Kozhikode plane crash. ASI Ajeet Singh is an eyewitness of the Air India Express flight crash. "I was on duty last evening when the incident happened. Around 7:30 pm, I went for a third round. I saw an AI Express flight falling down towards parameter road. I immediately informed the control room. By the time I informed control room, the aircraft had already crashed. Soon, rescue members reached the accident spot. We opened Gate no. 8 and let 25-30 volunteers in along with a JCB. We CISF personnel joined the rescue operation. Ambulance reached Gate no. 8 and rushed victims to hospitals," said CISF ASI, Ajeet Singh. Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited crash site and took stock of the status and implementation of relief measures. He said, "18 people including 2 pilots have died. It's very unfortunate. 127 injured are in hospital, rest have been discharged. This was a Vande Bharat flight with 190 passengers onboard. Weather conditions were unfavourable." Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan visited Kozhikode Medical College and met injured passengers who are admitted there. Air India Express flight from Dubai overshot tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday. The flight fell into a valley, 35 feet below, while landing in heavy rains and broke into two.

Flight Data Recorder recovered from wrecked Air India Express plane [Video]

Flight Data Recorder recovered from wrecked Air India Express plane

Officials have recovered Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) from the Air India Express plane which crash landed at Karimpur airport in Kerala on August 07, and left at least 18 people dead which includes two pilots. Later, the officials also retrieved Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR). These will be brought to Delhi for investigation. The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers was returning from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission and skidded off the runway at Karipur airport in Kozhikode during landing on August 07.

'A great son, always ready to help others in need,' says pilot's mother who died in Kerala plane crash

DV Sathe, who served as a pilot in Air India after serving in the Indian Air Force, died in the plane...
Kerala plane crash: Ex-IAF pilot dies, had tried to land safely | Oneindia News [Video]

Kerala plane crash: Ex-IAF pilot dies, had tried to land safely | Oneindia News

Wing Commander Deepak Vasant Sathe and his co pilot Akhilesh Kumar were killed in the Air India Express plane crash at Kozhikode airport on Friday. The captain, Deepak Vasanth Sathe, was a decorated..

Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams [Video]

Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams

The rescue operation in Kozhikode plane crash incident has ended. Twenty people, including the plane’s two pilots, were killed in the mishap. Hundreds of people were injured, many seriously, after..

18 people including 2 pilots dead in Kozhikode plane crash: Hardeep Puri [Video]

18 people including 2 pilots dead in Kozhikode plane crash: Hardeep Puri

Death toll in the Air India Express flight crash incident in Kozhikode rose to 18. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Khozikode plane crash said, "18 people including 2 pilots have died in..

