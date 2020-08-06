Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beirut explosion : UN warns of possible humanitarian crisis in wake of blast
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 05:49s - Published
Beirut explosion : UN warns of possible humanitarian crisis in wake of blast
Beirut explosion : UN warns of possible humanitarian crisis in wake of blast
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Watch: 690 tons of Amonium Nitrate containers placed in Chennai [Video]

Watch: 690 tons of Amonium Nitrate containers placed in Chennai

690 tons of Amonium Nitrate containers placed in Chennai Manali Sattva container freight station where Chennai customs placed the seized. Extra precautions are being undertaken after the Lebanon incident. Earlier this week, a pair of explosions due to Amonium Nitrate in Lebanon's Beirut caused a widespread damage. 2,750-ton stockpile of ammonium nitrate was stored nearby in the city. Amonium Nitrate is a highly explosive chemical often used a fertilizer.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Beirut explosion: Families search for missing loved ones

 Families in Beirut are still desperately seeking news of missing loved ones.
BBC News

Beirut explosion: Captain Boris Prokoshev on why Rhosus was in Beirut

 Boris Prokoshev, captain of the Rhosus, spoke to the BBC's Sarah Rainsford about why the ship was in Beirut.
BBC News

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

Dawood, other terrorists continue to enjoy 'patronage' in a neighbouring country: India to UNSC

 India has told the UN Security Council that Dawood Ibrahim, who perpetrated the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, and other UN-designated terrorists “unsurprisingly"..
IndiaTimes

Beirut explosion: UN warns of Lebanon humanitarian crisis

 Agencies send urgent support to help hundreds of thousands of people affected by Tuesday's explosion.
BBC News

UN releasing $9 million to help Beirut hospitals

 The United Nations says it is releasing $9 million to address immediate needs following the explosion that devastated Beirut and help strengthen operations in..
WorldNews

"The whole city is shattered": U.N. ambassador on aftermath of explosions

 "A food crisis and hunger" may occur if the wheat from the port is not replaced, the ambassador said.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

“Hell on Earth”: British survivor of Beirut blast tells story [Video]

“Hell on Earth”: British survivor of Beirut blast tells story

British teenager Jack Kemp has described his experience of living through theexplosion that rocked Beirut. His family home is under a mile from the blastsite and they felt the full force of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published
Humanitarian efforts underway in Lebanon following deadly Beirut blast [Video]

Humanitarian efforts underway in Lebanon following deadly Beirut blast

This is the heartwarming efforts of the Lebanese people to rebuild and resume their lives following the deadly blast in Beirut on Tuesday. Footage from Thursday (August 6) shows residents cleaning..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 09:31Published
Protesters call for 'fall of the regime' as France's Macron visits Beirut in wake of deadly explosion [Video]

Protesters call for 'fall of the regime' as France's Macron visits Beirut in wake of deadly explosion

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beirut to a mob calling for "the fall of the regime," in the aftermath of the explosion that destroyed Lebanon's main port on Tuesday (August 4). Footage..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:20Published