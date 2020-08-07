Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ankita Lokhande shares picture with Sushant Singh Rajput's mother
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Ankita Lokhande shares picture with Sushant Singh Rajput's mother

Ankita Lokhande shares picture with Sushant Singh Rajput's mother

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with the late actor's mother photo frame in her hand.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ankita Lokhande shares picture of Sushant Singh Rajput's mother, writes, 'Believe you both are together'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise came as a huge shock to everyone, especially his family and...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •DNAZee NewsBollywood Life


SSR's ex-gf Ankita posts a pic with his mother

As the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case continues with new twists and turns, the...
IndiaTimes - Published

SSR's sister shares a new post; Ankita reacts

Today, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram and shared a picture of...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

newsexpresslive

News Express Ankita Lokhande shares adorable picture with new additions to family, twins Abeer and Abeera... ‘A new life has beg… https://t.co/9X8NUA3w0n 4 hours ago

sharemarket3

Share Market Ankita Lokhande welcomes twin babies Abeer and Abeera, shares adorable picture - India TV News… https://t.co/xXEMeny4ZE 9 hours ago

satarknews

Satark News Ankita Lokhande welcomes twin babies Abeer and Abeera, shares adorable picture https://t.co/PnwvgyFXTf 15 hours ago

Opoyis

Opoyi Read on to know what's the reason behind Ankita Lokhande's happiness. https://t.co/DhbtBBXMld #SushantSinghRajput… https://t.co/iWCa54DDNi 22 hours ago

JASJYOT4

Dazzling Jas RT @republic: Ankita Lokhande shares a happy picture with two new members of her family; see here https://t.co/KQM86Ds7Xc 23 hours ago

republic_glitz

R.Glitz Ankita Lokhande shares a happy picture with two new members of her family; see here https://t.co/ioywZTC00E 23 hours ago

republic

Republic Ankita Lokhande shares a happy picture with two new members of her family; see here https://t.co/KQM86Ds7Xc 23 hours ago

Mansi_Dhavale

AnkitaLokhande❤ProudFan RT @TellyTalkIndia: .@anky1912 is on cloud nine drops a happy picture with two new members of her family https://t.co/y11dMDv4J8 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rhea Chakraborty shares whatsapp chats with Sushant, his sister counters | Oneindia News [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty shares whatsapp chats with Sushant, his sister counters | Oneindia News

As the Enforcement Directorate continues to investigate the Sushant Singh Death case, Allegations and counter allegations fly thick. Now, Actor Rhea Chakraborty has shared screenshots of a WhatsApp..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:56Published
Sushant's sister Shweta shares old photo of the actor with their father [Video]

Sushant's sister Shweta shares old photo of the actor with their father

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a throwback photo of the late actor with his father on Instagram. #Warriors4SSR #justiceforsushant #ED

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:01Published
Ekta Kapoor shares Sushant's first scene from his debut tv show [Video]

Ekta Kapoor shares Sushant's first scene from his debut tv show

On Friday, producer Ekta Kapoor shared the first scene that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput ever shot, for his debut TV show and long before Bollywood stardom beckoned.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:09Published