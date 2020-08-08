PM Modi watches short-film on 'Swachh Bharat Mission' at Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
PM Modi launches week-long campaign to free India of garbagePM Modi on Saturday launched a week-long campaign to free India of garbage and stressed that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been a big support in the fight..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra at Raj Ghat
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:54Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this