PM Modi watches short-film on 'Swachh Bharat Mission' at Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:57s - Published
PM Modi watches short-film on 'Swachh Bharat Mission' at Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent some time watching short video on 'Swachh Bharat Mission' at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra.

Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is an interactive experience center built to promote 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

