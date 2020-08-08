PM Modi watches short-film on 'Swachh Bharat Mission' at Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:57s - Published 4 minutes ago PM Modi watches short-film on 'Swachh Bharat Mission' at Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent some time watching short video on 'Swachh Bharat Mission' at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra. Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is an interactive experience center built to promote 'Swachh Bharat Mission'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India PM Modi launches week-long campaign to free India of garbage PM Modi on Saturday launched a week-long campaign to free India of garbage and stressed that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been a big support in the fight..

IndiaTimes 5 minutes ago PM Modi inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra at Raj Ghat



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Raj Ghat on August 08. After paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, he inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra on. Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is an interactive experience center built to promote 'Swachh Bharat Mission'. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:54 Published on January 1, 1970



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources PM Modi to inaugurate Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra today, to meet school students Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission, was first...

DNA - Published 12 hours ago



PM Modi launches week-long cleanliness drive PM Modi on Saturday launched a week-long campaign to free India of garbage and stressed that the...

IndiaTimes - Published 33 minutes ago



