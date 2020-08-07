Protesters storm government buildings as fury over Beirut blast fuels violence
Public fury over this week’s massive explosion in Beirut took a new turn onSaturday as protesters stormed government institutions and clashed for hourswith security forces, who responded with heavy volleys of tear gas and rubberbullets.
Lebanon’s prime minister says he will introduce a draft bill proposing earlyelections for the crisis-stricken country, as police clashed withdemonstrators in Beirut following the explosion that devastated large parts ofthe city and killed more than 150 people. In a televised speech, primeminister Hassan Diab called on all political parties to put theirdisagreements aside and work together. He said he is ready to stay in the postfor two months to allow for politicians to work together on implementingstructural reforms.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published
The blast at the port in Beirut, Lebanon, killed at least 154 people and injured 5,000 this week. And according to Lebanese basketballer Fadi El Khatib, what the world sees on TV don't come close to showing Beirut's terrible reality. It's doomed. It's ruined. It's damaged. It's broken. Every single house in Beirut. Fadi El Khatib Interview with CNN Sport The powerful blast has been linked to a massive shipment of ammonium nitrate.
Days after a massive blast ripped through the Lebanese capital of Beirut killing over 130 people, India has said that it has sought assessment of damage from the Lebanese government. No Indian casualty..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:44Published