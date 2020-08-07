Protesters storm government buildings as fury over Beirut blast fuels violence

Public fury over this week’s massive explosion in Beirut took a new turn onSaturday as protesters stormed government institutions and clashed for hourswith security forces, who responded with heavy volleys of tear gas and rubberbullets.



Fury mounted in Lebanon in the wake of the massive explosion which devastated much of Beirut, as protesters poured into the streets to call for political change.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:50 Published on January 1, 1970 Lebanon PM to introduce bill proposing early elections



Lebanon’s prime minister says he will introduce a draft bill proposing earlyelections for the crisis-stricken country, as police clashed withdemonstrators in Beirut following the explosion that devastated large parts ofthe city and killed more than 150 people. In a televised speech, primeminister Hassan Diab called on all political parties to put theirdisagreements aside and work together. He said he is ready to stay in the postfor two months to allow for politicians to work together on implementingstructural reforms. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published on January 1, 1970 Lebanese Basketball Great Fadi El Khatib On Blast: 'It's Doomed. It's Ruined.'



The blast at the port in Beirut, Lebanon, killed at least 154 people and injured 5,000 this week. And according to Lebanese basketballer Fadi El Khatib, what the world sees on TV don't come close to showing Beirut's terrible reality. It's doomed. It's ruined. It's damaged. It's broken. Every single house in Beirut. Fadi El Khatib Interview with CNN Sport The powerful blast has been linked to a massive shipment of ammonium nitrate. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970

