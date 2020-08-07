Global  
 

Protesters storm government buildings as fury over Beirut blast fuels violence
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Protesters storm government buildings as fury over Beirut blast fuels violence

Public fury over this week’s massive explosion in Beirut took a new turn onSaturday as protesters stormed government institutions and clashed for hourswith security forces, who responded with heavy volleys of tear gas and rubberbullets.

Protesters clash with police in Beirut demonstration [Video]

Fury mounted in Lebanon in the wake of the massive explosion which devastated much of Beirut, as protesters poured into the streets to call for political change.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)
Lebanon PM to introduce bill proposing early elections [Video]

Lebanon PM to introduce bill proposing early elections

Lebanon’s prime minister says he will introduce a draft bill proposing earlyelections for the crisis-stricken country, as police clashed withdemonstrators in Beirut following the explosion that devastated large parts ofthe city and killed more than 150 people. In a televised speech, primeminister Hassan Diab called on all political parties to put theirdisagreements aside and work together. He said he is ready to stay in the postfor two months to allow for politicians to work together on implementingstructural reforms.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Lebanese Basketball Great Fadi El Khatib On Blast: 'It's Doomed. It's Ruined.' [Video]

Lebanese Basketball Great Fadi El Khatib On Blast: 'It's Doomed. It's Ruined.'

The blast at the port in Beirut, Lebanon, killed at least 154 people and injured 5,000 this week. And according to Lebanese basketballer Fadi El Khatib, what the world sees on TV don't come close to showing Beirut's terrible reality. It's doomed. It's ruined. It's damaged. It's broken. Every single house in Beirut. Fadi El Khatib Interview with CNN Sport The powerful blast has been linked to a massive shipment of ammonium nitrate.

Credit: Wochit News

 Fury mounted in Lebanon in the wake of the massive explosion which devastated much of Beirut, as protesters on Saturday poured into the streets to call for..
aconvict

💧 aconvict RT @SBSNews: Lebanese protesters stormed government ministries in Beirut as shots rang out in increasingly angry demonstrations over this w… 22 seconds ago

AimeeDemaio

Aimee into the Sun🌹 RT @JesusWasARebel2: "Protesters clash with security forces in Beirut, storm government buildings" https://t.co/69bZdEnYcw 31 seconds ago

AlSosa57935569

Al Sosa Fox News: Lebanese protesters storm government buildings as prime minister vows early elections. https://t.co/6StOQy6zwk via @GoogleNews 6 minutes ago

bee_meliz

RoyalHoneyBeeMeliz RT @itvnews: Protesters storm government buildings as public anger grows over deadly Beirut blast https://t.co/tYHhVtTfxr 9 minutes ago

JesusWasARebel2

BlackLivesMatter🙏🏿🌹✊🏿❤🖤💛💚 "Protesters clash with security forces in Beirut, storm government buildings" https://t.co/69bZdEnYcw 11 minutes ago

Tyril

Tyril Beirut Live Updates: Protesters Storm Government Buildings, One Police Officer Killed in Clashes https://t.co/EBNU2zXCYB via @SputnikInt 13 minutes ago

figlesi_

Fernando Iglesias Carrasco Lebanese protesters storm government buildings as tear gas fired and over 110 wounded https://t.co/KDU5sidxyb 13 minutes ago

royalistajoe

royalista joe ❌ Lebanese protesters storm government buildings as prime minister vows early elections https://t.co/NpNC1w6iBH 24 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Protests in Beirut amid public fury over massive blast [Video]

Protests in Beirut amid public fury over massive blast

Police fired tear gas and clashed with demonstrators in Lebanon’s capital onSaturday, at the start of a planned protest over this week’s massive explosionthat devastated large parts of Beirut and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Beirut residents protest against country's leaders [Video]

Beirut residents protest against country's leaders

Lebanese protesters clashed with police late on Thursday as they tried toapproach government buildings in central Beirut. Police responded with teargas and dispersed the crowd.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Beirut blast: India to provide help, govt has sought damage assessment [Video]

Beirut blast: India to provide help, govt has sought damage assessment

Days after a massive blast ripped through the Lebanese capital of Beirut killing over 130 people, India has said that it has sought assessment of damage from the Lebanese government. No Indian casualty..

Credit: HT Digital Content