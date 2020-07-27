Crowds gather in Salem to protest coronavirus restrictions

People from across the state gathered at the state capitol today with a message for governor brown--*reopen oregon.

They say brown orders around face coverings and schools reopening --- pose a serious threat?and perhaps a bigger threat than coronavirus itself.

Kezi 9 news reporter jacob roberts was at the rally and explains why some feel their voices aren being heard.

People are losing jobs.

People are not being able to feed their familie?

A long list of concerns..over a faltering economy, restrictions on gatherings and mask mandates, an education system scrambling to adopt remote learning?all came to a head outside the state capitol.

The rally..calling for the reopening of oregon& brought in a variety of speakers.

A throughline in their speeches?the idea that government is not working for them?and the reponse to the pandemic shows it.

:33 joshua michael/ event organizer?i think it is overblown, yeah.

There definitely a virus out there going on, however the numbers aren fitting the crime.

The crime not fitting the punishmen?

Joshua michael recently helped create the american patriot society, an organization with a focus on getting oregon back open and restrictions lifted.

This is the first rally hosted by the group.

:52 jacob roberts says, those here in the crowd have heard from several speakers including republican party leaders and a salem salon owner known for defying the governor coronavirus restriction?

Nat?lindsey graham/ salon owner?hello fellow patriot?

Lindsey graham made headlines when she re-opened her salon, a non- essential business early.

1:10 lindsey graham/ salon owner kate brown shut down oregon non-essential businesses on march 23 and she left us there to rot.

To bury ourselves in debt.

And to be in anxiety and despai?

She has since been fined 14-grand by oregon occupational safety and health division.

Graham said she is now suing governor brown.

But others said making a pandemic political is a mistake.

1:33 kimberlie davis/ silverton resident?we can find common ground.

We all care about people not dying.

We all care about the economy.

//wearing masks and shutting down schools could be something that leads to saving live?

Governor brown maintains her decisions are made based on the latest science and health data.

And so far, courts have agreed, upholding her executive orders in a decision in may.

Reporting in salem, jr, kezi 9