Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights
Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Tampa Bay Lightning vs.

Philadelphia Flyers, 08/08/2020

Flyers claim top seed with win over Lightning

Rookie Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning...
CBC.ca - Published


LastNights_Game

Last Night's Game .@NHLFlyers put on dominant performances to clinch the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference! https://t.co/fr7dcfrUnO 7 minutes ago

TonyUbiquitymme

Tony White NHL PLAYOFFS: Rookie Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning… https://t.co/n15uMxIdT3 8 minutes ago

mattestevesSBN

Matthew Esteves Tampa Bay failed to secure the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. They… https://t.co/C9iEyF325q 11 minutes ago

MyersRen

RenMyers RT @CBSPhilly: The #Flyers clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference throughout the playoffs with a 4-1 win over the Lightning. https… 12 minutes ago

RawCharge

Raw Charge Lightning fall to the surging Flyers 4-1 lock in the second seed as the first round of the playoffs loom #PHIvsTBL… https://t.co/YRNuxr0sfO 14 minutes ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly The #Flyers clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference throughout the playoffs with a 4-1 win over the Lightni… https://t.co/fkNazxW9Ck 15 minutes ago

shaun_berrios31

Shaun Berrios RT @NHLdotcom: Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice to give the Flyers a 4-1 win against the Lightning and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Confere… 16 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice to give the Flyers a 4-1 win against the Lightning and the No. 1 seed in the Easter… https://t.co/WYa6jsnpNP 19 minutes ago


