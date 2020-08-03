Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Tampa Bay Lightning vs.
Philadelphia Flyers, 08/08/2020
Last Night's Game .@NHLFlyers put on dominant performances to clinch the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference!
https://t.co/fr7dcfrUnO 7 minutes ago
Tony White NHL PLAYOFFS: Rookie Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning… https://t.co/n15uMxIdT3 8 minutes ago
Matthew Esteves Tampa Bay failed to secure the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. They… https://t.co/C9iEyF325q 11 minutes ago
RenMyers RT @CBSPhilly: The #Flyers clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference throughout the playoffs with a 4-1 win over the Lightning. https… 12 minutes ago
Raw Charge Lightning fall to the surging Flyers 4-1 lock in the second seed as the first round of the playoffs loom #PHIvsTBL… https://t.co/YRNuxr0sfO 14 minutes ago
CBS Philly The #Flyers clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference throughout the playoffs with a 4-1 win over the Lightni… https://t.co/fkNazxW9Ck 15 minutes ago
Shaun Berrios RT @NHLdotcom: Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice to give the Flyers a 4-1 win against the Lightning and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Confere… 16 minutes ago
NHL.com Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice to give the Flyers a 4-1 win against the Lightning and the No. 1 seed in the Easter… https://t.co/WYa6jsnpNP 19 minutes ago
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals, 08/06/2020
Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 08/05/2020
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals, 08/03/2020