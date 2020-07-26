Global  
 

Indian Army veterans | Inspiring story of Lt Col Sudaresan | NEVER SAY DIE | Oneindia News

Welcome to Never Say Die, a series where we show you how our former soldiers drew lessons from their daysin uniform to face the struggles of every day life successfully.

In today's episode, we have a man who served in the Army for 23 years, saw all the highs and lows of a soldier's life, serving in the Valley at the peak of militancy in the 1990s.

He retired from the Army and devoted himself to running.

He is a marathon champion and motivational speaker.

Meet Lt Col Sundaresan R.

