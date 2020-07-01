At least 9 dead after fire breaks out at Covid facility hotel in AP's Vijayawada

|
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
President Ram Nath Kovind condoles loss of lives in Vijayawada fire"Struck with grief after hearing tragic news about COVID-19 care centre in Vijayawada where an accidental fire caused loss of lives. My thoughts and prayers are..
IndiaTimes
PM condoles loss of lives in fire incident at Vijaywada Covid facilityPrime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the death of patients in a fire incident at a COVID facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada on Sunday.
IndiaTimes
With highest single-day spike of 64,399 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 21,53,011The COVID-19 tally includes 6,28,747 active cases and 14,80,885 cured/discharged/migrated cases.
DNA
Vijayawada Metropolis in Andhra Pradesh, India
Fire at Vijayawada Covid-19 facility: Amit Shah condoles loss of livesUnion Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured the Andhra Pradesh government of all help to deal with the fire incident at a Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada
IndiaTimes
Andhra Pradesh State in southern India
7 dead after fire breaks out at COVID-19 facility hotel in AP's Vijayawada
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24Published
Biswabhusan Harichandan Indian politician
Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy 17th and current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh
COVID-19: CM Jagan Reddy holds review meeting with state officials
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Andhra CM Jagan Reddy flags off fleet of 1088 ambulances
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:05Published
