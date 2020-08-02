Global  
 

7 dead after fire breaks out at COVID-19 facility hotel in AP's Vijayawada
7 dead after fire breaks out at COVID-19 facility hotel in AP's Vijayawada

7 dead after fire breaks out at COVID-19 facility hotel in AP's Vijayawada

7 people lost their lives after a fire broke out at a hotel in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on August 09.

The hotel was attached as a COVID-19 facility with a hospital.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot.

30 people have been rescued so far from the hotel.

More details awaited.

