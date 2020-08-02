7 dead after fire breaks out at COVID-19 facility hotel in AP's Vijayawada

A day after shocking plane crash in Kerala, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid a visit. Hardeep Puri visited the spot of the plane crash in Kozhikode and said that the black boxes have been retrieved and will help find cause. Puri also tweeted against 'speculative observations' on the tragedy. An Air India Express plane overshot the runway on August 7. The plane fell into a valley where it split into two pieces. At least 18 people, including the pilots, were killed. There were 190 people aboard the aircraft. It was bringing back Indians stranded in Dubai due to Covid-19. "We visited site of crash; two black boxes found. Cause of tragedy will be known by analysing black boxes. Hearts have gone out to those who lost their lives. On behalf of ministry, Air India, we announced interim relief. Rs 10 lakh for kin of deceased, Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:07Published
Three-day-long 'Pavithrotsavam' celebrations began at Kanaka Durga Temple on Indrakeeladri hillock started from August 2. Temple priests offered special prayers to the Goddess. Idols were decorated with sacred silk 'pavitrams'.
From two more Union ministers testing positive, to hospital staff preventing a suicide bid by a patient - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. After Union Home minister Amit Shah and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MoS Heavy Industries Arjun Ram Meghwal, and MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary have tested positive for Covid infection. In Kolkata, hospital staff were able to stop a patient from jumping out after breaking a window pane with an oxygen cylinder. The Central government has asked state administrations to step up testing of grocery shop staff, and vegetable and fruit vendors, as they can potentially spread the virus to a large number of people. The southern state of Tamil Nadu has decided to reopen places of worship with some limitations from August 10. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh saw a massive jump in new cases with over 10,000 infections being reported on Saturday. India's total case tally has crossed the 20.88 lakh mark with over 42,500 deaths so far. While India has 6.19 lakh active cases, over 14.27 lakh patients have been discharged so far. In international news, some states in the United States of America have allowed schools to reopen even as the US remains the worst Covid-hit nation so far. The US has had over 48 lakh cases, while the second worst-hit country, Brazil is at 29 lakh cases. Watch the full video for more updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:32Published
India on August 08 witnessed single-day spike of 61,537 and 933 deaths. Maharashtra continues to lead caseload as the state reported 12,822 cases in a day. Positive cases tally in Maharashtra now stands at 5,03,084. Toll in the state mounted to 17,367. Trajectory of Andhra Pradesh continues upwards with 10,000 cases daily.