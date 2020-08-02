7 dead after fire breaks out at COVID-19 facility hotel in AP's Vijayawada

Covid update: 2 more ministers infected; plane crash testing; USA schools



From two more Union ministers testing positive, to hospital staff preventing a suicide bid by a patient - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. After Union Home minister Amit Shah and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MoS Heavy Industries Arjun Ram Meghwal, and MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary have tested positive for Covid infection. In Kolkata, hospital staff were able to stop a patient from jumping out after breaking a window pane with an oxygen cylinder. The Central government has asked state administrations to step up testing of grocery shop staff, and vegetable and fruit vendors, as they can potentially spread the virus to a large number of people. The southern state of Tamil Nadu has decided to reopen places of worship with some limitations from August 10. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh saw a massive jump in new cases with over 10,000 infections being reported on Saturday. India's total case tally has crossed the 20.88 lakh mark with over 42,500 deaths so far. While India has 6.19 lakh active cases, over 14.27 lakh patients have been discharged so far. In international news, some states in the United States of America have allowed schools to reopen even as the US remains the worst Covid-hit nation so far. The US has had over 48 lakh cases, while the second worst-hit country, Brazil is at 29 lakh cases. Watch the full video for more updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

