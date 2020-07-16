England’s Ben Stokes to miss remaining Pakistan Tests for family reasons

Ben Stokes will miss England’s final two Tests against Pakistan as he preparesto travel to New Zealand to be with his family.
Stokes has played a full partin England’s red-ball team this summer, captaining his country for the firsttime in the series opener against West Indies, scoring important runs andtaking wickets while battling a thigh injury.
Joe Root backs James Anderson to hit peak form again in the two remaining test matches against Pakistan adding that Ben Stokes is a big miss and he's spoken to Stuart Broad after his fine for breaching the ICC's code of conduct.
Stuart Broad has become the seventh member of Test cricket’s elite 500 cluband only the fourth seamer to achieve the feat. The English bowler completedthe milestone on day five of the series decider against West Indies.
Captain Joe Root hailed Ben Stokes after his starring role as England beat the West Indies by 113 runs in the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford.Stokes followed up his superb first-innings 176 by posting 78 not out on the final day to help the hosts to a lead of 311, then claimed two wickets as they bowled their opponents out for 198 and levelled the #raisethebat series at 1-1.
Jofra Archer has escaped an additional ban after breaching England team protocols with an unauthorised trip home, landing an undisclosed fine and a written warning instead.Archer breached the England and Wales Cricket Board’s strict guidelines by taking a brief detour to his flat in Hove between first and second Tests against the West Indies, during which he met with an individual from outside the ‘bio-secure’ bubble.
Jofra Archer’s unauthorised trip to Brighton could have resulted in “a disaster” costing “tens of millions of pounds” according to the Ashley Giles.Archer breached the strict bio-security guidelines that have been placed on the ongoing Test series against the West Indies by taking a brief detour to his Brighton home and meeting an unnamed individual following last week’s defeat in Southampton.
