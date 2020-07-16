Global  
 

England’s Ben Stokes to miss remaining Pakistan Tests for family reasons

Ben Stokes will miss England’s final two Tests against Pakistan as he preparesto travel to New Zealand to be with his family.

Stokes has played a full partin England’s red-ball team this summer, captaining his country for the firsttime in the series opener against West Indies, scoring important runs andtaking wickets while battling a thigh injury.


