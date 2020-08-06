Covid update: 100 virus-free days of New Zealand; Amit Shah's next test

From the testing of Union Home minister Amit Shah, to New Zealand completing 100 days without domestic transmission of the virus - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shah is likely to be tested for Covid infection again in the next couple of days.

He is currently admitted in a private hospital, Medanta, in Haryana's Gurugram.

He reportedly continues to be asymptomatic and is working from his hospital bed.

Maharashtra saw another big jump in cases with over 12,200 new infections being reported.

This took the state's total tally past the 5.15 lakh-mark.

In Madhya Pradesh, minister Vishvas Sarang tested positive for Covid infection.

The news came just days after MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was discharged from hospital after recovering from the disease.

India has so far reported a total of 21.53 lakh Covid cases with over 43,300 deaths.

A little over 6.28 lakh cases are active, while over 14.8 lakh patients have been discharged.

In international news, Paris has tightened rules regarding wearing of face masks.

The French capital has reportedly made masks mandatory in certain crowded areas for people aged 11 and above.

In the neighbouring United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called reopening of schools in September the government's moral responsibility.

Watch the full video for other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.