Covid update: 100 virus-free days of New Zealand; Amit Shah's next test

Nation celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi festival with fervour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to people on the occasion. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal also wished people on Ganesh Chaturthi. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray performed puja at his official residence Varsha. Thackeray was accompanied by wife Rashmi, sons Aaditya and Tejas. This year, the festival is celebrated in a subdued manner in view of Covid pandemic. On the occasion, temples and Ganpati idols have been beautifully decorated. Devotees are visiting the temples to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. Priests at temples across the country performed 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa. They were seen wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. Bollywood celebrities have extended wishes to their fans. Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar wished their fans on the occasion. Actors shared glimpses of their celebration and urged fans to follow Covid norms. Ganesh Chaturthi festivities continue for 11 days and devotees bid adieu to Bappa by immersing the idols in water.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:13Published
Fire in Telangana’s Srisailam hydroelectric plant killed nine people including seven employees on Friday. At least three of them were seriously in the accident. The fire is believed to have occurred at 10.30 pm on late Thursday. The power plant is located 1.2 km from the entrance. Reportedly, smoke engulfed the area of the tunnel making it difficult to reach the power plant, choking escape routes. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were pressed into rescue operations. According to TSGenco authorities, 17 people were inside the power plant when the accident happened. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended condolences to the bereaved families.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:56Published
Nation is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festival with much zeal. Devotees are visiting temples and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Priests are perform 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa, donning face masks and maintaining social distancing. Bollywood celebrities too are taking part in celebrations like every year. Salman Khan's family welcomed Ganpati at their house. Celebrations this year are taking place at Sohail Khan's house. Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri participate in Chaturthi celebrations. Last year, Ganesh Chaturthi festivities took place at Arpita's place. The festival is being celebrated in a subdued manner this year in view of Covid pandemic. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued guidelines and prohibited large congregations. Police have also tightened security at many places to maintain law and order.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49Published
Oracle Corp has held preliminary talks with TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, and was seriously considering buying the app's operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday. Ciara Lee reports
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA) wage workers via video conferencing in Bhopal. During the interaction, he informed that 80 percent jobs will be given to workers belonging to MP.
On the death anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan renamed Gwalior-Chambal Expressway as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chambal Progressway.
Coronavirus cases traced back to the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota have crossed state lines. Nebraska public health officials said at least seven Covid-19 cases have been tied to the rally. According to CNN, the department said that contact tracing had been completed, and declined to comment further. The cases that have appeared in Nebraska are the latest to be connected to the rally which took place Aug. 7-16.
The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival is being celebrated with fervour across India. The Covid pandemic, however, has altered many aspects of the festivities. In Maharashtra, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated in a subdued manner. The state has recorded the highest number of infections in India. So far, Maharashtra has recorded over 657,400 cases and more than 21,690 deaths. Here are some quick tips to stay safe this festival season. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:25Published