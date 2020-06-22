Coronavirus Positivity Rate Plummets To .78%, Lowest Since March
Gov.
Cuomo provided other numbers that show New York state is still heading in the right direction.
TV 10/55's Jessica Moore reports
Ricardo Parra RT @SAcurrent: On Saturday, the state set a record for its positivity rate, with more than half of that day’s roughly 14,000 viral tests in… 3 days ago
PulpNews Crime #Oregon coronavirus updates, #August 11: Positivity rate drops as number of tests plummets - Aug 11 @ 4:01 PM ET https://t.co/SxGma1o6XB 4 days ago
San Antonio Current On Saturday, the state set a record for its positivity rate, with more than half of that day’s roughly 14,000 viral… https://t.co/FOTWwTKHtm 4 days ago
Carol McCallion RT @ReformAustin: The average #coronavirus tests administered in TX each day dropped about 42% last week (36,255) from 2 wks earlier, when… 4 days ago
Reform Austin The average #coronavirus tests administered in TX each day dropped about 42% last week (36,255) from 2 wks earlier,… https://t.co/cmEoVpunN1 4 days ago
COVID-19 Positivity Rate In Maryland At Lowest Since Start Of Pandemic, Officials SayThe Maryland Department of Health reported Friday that the state's positivity rate for the coronavirus is now at its lowest level since the pandemic started.
Matt Hancock reveals lowest Covid-19 statistics since pandemic reached the UKHealth Secretary Matt Hancock reveals that Covid-19 deaths have reached the lowest daily rate since mid-March, showing a significant scaling back in the transmission of the virus.