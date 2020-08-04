Boat carrying migrants to UK seen bailing out water

An inflatable dinghy carrying around 20 Syrian migrants has been met by BorderForce off the coast of Dover.

The packed vessel had been making its way acrossthe English Channel on Monday morning, with those on board seen waving andsmiling on their journey.

They were met by the Border Force patrol boat Hunterat about 7.15am with the White Cliffs in sight.

More than 4,000 migrants havenow reached the UK in 2020 by crossing the dangerous Dover Strait in smallboats.

Today’s crossing comes after more than 677 people made it to the UKbetween Thursday and Sunday.