New Jackeroo On The Farm

Occurred on August 8, 2020 / Joel Joel, Victoria, Australia Info from Licensor: "Me and my father were moving a mob of sheep and the lamb was walking a bit slow, so I picked him up and put him in the front with me.

This was on Saturday just gone.

This took place at my fathers farm.

The lamb was a fair bit behind the mob, so for safety reason (traffic) I picked him up so I could be near the mob.

Once I got the mob to the paddock I let him go in the paddock."