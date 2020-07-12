Priti Patel visits Dover as migrant crossing continue

Home Secretary Priti Patel headed to Dover to meet Border Force staff and wasspotted disembarking from a police boat that had been out in the Channelearlier on Monday morning. Last year, Ms Patel vowed the crossings wouldbecome an “infrequent phenomenon” by now. The Home Office are also attemptingto work with the French Government to help reduce the number of boats leavingfrom beaches in the North-West of the country.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps praises the "tremendous job" being done by the emergency services who attended the train derailment near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon says the train derailment near Stonehaven is "devastating news" and a "tragic incident".
At least three people have died after a train derailed in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. It's thought the train hit a landslide after heavy rain caused flooding and travel disruption.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his thoughts are "very much with those who have lost their lives, their families and, of course, those who have been injured" in the derailment near Stonehaven on Wednesday morning.