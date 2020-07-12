Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Priti Patel visits Dover as migrant crossing continue

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Priti Patel visits Dover as migrant crossing continue

Priti Patel visits Dover as migrant crossing continue

Home Secretary Priti Patel has been in Dover today as migrant crossings continue.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Priti Patel Priti Patel British Conservative politician, UK Home Secretary

Migrant crossings: Mayor of Calais calls use of Navy ships to block Channel 'a declaration of war'

 Attack comes as Royal Air Force plane sent to patrol the waters – in response to Priti Patel's request for military help
Independent

'Overpriced junk food': Ben and Jerry's and Priti Patel in strange war of words over treatment of migrants

 Tory party chairman also joins row – accusing ice cream company of 'statistically inaccurate virtue signalling'
Independent

Channel crossings: Priti Patel was warned government policies were pushing migrants into dangerous voyages nine months ago

 Exclusive: Home secretary sat on committee that concluded asylum seekers had 'little choice but to make dangerous journeys by land and sea'
Independent
Priti Patel in Dover as Government face criticism over migrant crossing crisis [Video]

Priti Patel in Dover as Government face criticism over migrant crossing crisis

Home Secretary Priti Patel headed to Dover to meet Border Force staff and wasspotted disembarking from a police boat that had been out in the Channelearlier on Monday morning. Last year, Ms Patel vowed the crossings wouldbecome an “infrequent phenomenon” by now. The Home Office are also attemptingto work with the French Government to help reduce the number of boats leavingfrom beaches in the North-West of the country.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook still hosts boogaloo extremist groups, report finds

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook is still littered with groups and pages aligned with the antigovernment “boogaloo” movement..
The Verge
Stonehaven: Transport secretary praises emergency services [Video]

Stonehaven: Transport secretary praises emergency services

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps praises the “tremendous job” being done by the emergency services who attended the train derailment near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:39Published
Nicola Sturgeon on ‘devastating’ train derailment [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon on ‘devastating’ train derailment

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon says the train derailment near Stonehaven is “devastating news” and a “tragic incident”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published
Three Dead After Train and Derails in Scotland [Video]

Three Dead After Train and Derails in Scotland

At least three people have died after a train derailed in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. It's thought the train hit a landslide after heavy rain caused flooding and travel disruption. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:24Published
PM: Thoughts are with train victims and relatives [Video]

PM: Thoughts are with train victims and relatives

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his thoughts are “very much with those who have lost their lives, their families and, of course, those who have been injured” in the derailment near Stonehaven on Wednesday morning. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lozmgcol

Lorraine Collins RT @NewsBiscuit: Priti Patel visits Dover and deported to France by mistake. More later. https://t.co/2RsF2Q7iY3 #satire #comedy #fakenews 1 hour ago

NewsBiscuit

NewsBiscuit Priti Patel visits Dover and deported to France by mistake. More later. https://t.co/2RsF2Q7iY3 #satire #comedy #fakenews 1 hour ago

talisma46129935

talisman RT @DailyMailUK: Priti Patel visits Border Force bosses at Dover as scores more migrants arrive from France https://t.co/EDINVJSGeg 22 hours ago

nathanbrynmenyn

nathan Reporting from Dover as Priti Patel visits to discuss migrant crossings https://t.co/c5QDPAQSmS via @YouTube 2 days ago

RodgerTurner13

Rodger Turner Reporting from Dover as Priti Patel visits to discuss migrant crossings https://t.co/ocXf0Dn2pc via @YouTube 2 days ago

Pc_Free_Zone

👌HATE PC👌CARBON is Innocent 🇦🇺CONSERVATIVE! RT @Bollocks_Dogz: Our man on the ground at Dover 'active patriot' makes sure home Secretary Priti Patel hears the thoughts of the nation a… 2 days ago

PhilB6vis

Phil Bevis Priti Patel visits Dover - fails to find international waters in Channel; No end in sight for 'dangerous' migrant c… https://t.co/8I5JGWHdBp 2 days ago

Bollocks_Dogz

Dogz Bollox🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Right Wing News Our man on the ground at Dover 'active patriot' makes sure home Secretary Priti Patel hears the thoughts of the nat… https://t.co/Xv3IK7fsWl 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

UK and France agree to make intelligence cell to tackle migrant crossings [Video]

UK and France agree to make intelligence cell to tackle migrant crossings

Home Secretary Priti Patel and her French counterpart have signed an agreement on intelligence sharing in an effort to tackle migrant crossings.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published