Football rumours from the media

Liverpool's famous Cavern Club, which helped launch The Beatles, is under threat of becoming another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic - as it faces closing its doors for last time unless it gets more financial support. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
New Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall admits he was surprised by the departure ofpredecessor Eddie Howe and has assurances the club will not conduct a “firesale” following Premier League relegation. Long-serving manager Howe left bymutual consent on Saturday, August 1 after failing to prolong the south coastclub’s top-flight stay to a sixth season. Tindall worked as assistant to Howefor more than 11 years in two spells with the Cherries, either side of a21-month stint at Burnley.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Eddie Howe has left his role as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent, the SkyBet Championship club have announced. The 42-year-old was unable to keep theCherries in the Premier League, with relegation confirmed on the final daydespite a 3-1 victory at Everton.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe holds a press conference following his side’s1-3 win over Everton. The victory was still not enough to see Bournemouthretain their Premier League, the south coast club will play in theChampionship next season.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
A look at the latest news from the Premier League as the transfer windowopens. Kai Havertz's transfer to Chelsea has hit a sticking point, but LewisDunk's move to Stamford Bridge could be close to complettion
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published