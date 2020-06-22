Football rumours from the media

Liverpool's Cavern Club could face closure due to Covid-19



Liverpool's famous Cavern Club, which helped launch The Beatles, is under threat of becoming another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic - as it faces closing its doors for last time unless it gets more financial support. Report by Blairm.

