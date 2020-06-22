Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Football rumours from the media

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media

Liverpool are looking to add Greece left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas and Waleswinger David Brooks while Bournemouth's Josh King is attracting attention allover Europe in the latest Premier League transfer rumours.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kostas Tsimikas Greek footballer

Liverpool sign left-back Tsimikas from Olympiakos

 Kostas Tsimikas says he has moved to "the biggest club in the world" as Liverpool sign the left-back from Olympiakos.
BBC News

Kostas Tsimikas: Liverpool in talks to sign Olympiakos left-back for £11.7m

 Liverpool are in talks to sign Olympiakos left-back Kostas Tsimikas for £11.7m after their bid for Norwich's Jamal Lewis was rejected.
BBC News

Liverpool looking at Olympiakos left-back Tsimikas

 Liverpool could pursue Olympiakos left-back Kostas Tsimikas after their bid for Norwich's Jamal Lewis was rejected.
BBC News

David Brooks (commentator) David Brooks (commentator) American journalist, commentator and editor


Liverpool Liverpool City and metropolitan borough in England

Liverpool's Cavern Club could face closure due to Covid-19 [Video]

Liverpool's Cavern Club could face closure due to Covid-19

Liverpool's famous Cavern Club, which helped launch The Beatles, is under threat of becoming another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic - as it faces closing its doors for last time unless it gets more financial support. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published

Liverpool's Cavern Club in 'fight for survival'

 Staff are being laid off at the Liverpool music venue due to difficulty trading during the pandemic.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Liverpool volunteers credited for containing local surge in Covid-19 cases

 Princes Park area saw spike in infection but boots-on-ground helpers have brought numbers under control
Independent
Liverpool's Klopp wins LMA Manager of the Year award [Video]

Liverpool's Klopp wins LMA Manager of the Year award

Juergen Klopp named League Managers' Association (LMA) Manager of the Year after guiding Liverpool to their first top-flight title in 30 years.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:05Published

Greece Greece Country in southeastern Europe

Turkey-Greece conflict in eastern Mediterranean is less about gas than vaccuum left by Trump

 Turkey's Oruç Reis vessel has been carrying out seismic work in contested waters. EPA The worsening stand-off in the eastern Mediterranean, frequently described..
WorldNews

The 9 biggest announcements from today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase

 The lineup of big Nintendo games is a little light at the moment, but at least we have some indie games to keep Switch owners busy. During its most recent Indie..
The Verge

Turkey won’t back down against sanctions, threats amid Mediterranean standoff: Erdogan

 President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara will never cave in to international threats and sanctions over its energy exploration in the waters of the eastern..
WorldNews
Greece: Tinos pilgrimage overshadowed by virus [Video]

Greece: Tinos pilgrimage overshadowed by virus

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the suspension of many of the usual practices.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Erdogan says Greece will pay a 'heavy price' if it attacks Turkish ships in Mediterranean [Video]

Erdogan says Greece will pay a 'heavy price' if it attacks Turkish ships in Mediterranean

Greek-Turkish tensions will be on the agenda for Friday's Foreign Ministers meeting in Vienna on Friday, View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:44Published

A.F.C. Bournemouth A.F.C. Bournemouth Association football club in England

New Bournemouth boss 'surprised' by Eddie Howe's departure [Video]

New Bournemouth boss 'surprised' by Eddie Howe's departure

New Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall admits he was surprised by the departure ofpredecessor Eddie Howe and has assurances the club will not conduct a “firesale” following Premier League relegation. Long-serving manager Howe left bymutual consent on Saturday, August 1 after failing to prolong the south coastclub’s top-flight stay to a sixth season. Tindall worked as assistant to Howefor more than 11 years in two spells with the Cherries, either side of a21-month stint at Burnley.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation [Video]

Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation

Eddie Howe has left his role as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent, the SkyBet Championship club have announced. The 42-year-old was unable to keep theCherries in the Premier League, with relegation confirmed on the final daydespite a 3-1 victory at Everton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated [Video]

Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated

An action-packed final day of the Premier League season saw a top-four finishfor Manchester United Chelsea, and relegation for Watford and Bournemouth.Here are all the key results.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:05Published
Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League [Video]

Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe holds a press conference following his side’s1-3 win over Everton. The victory was still not enough to see Bournemouthretain their Premier League, the south coast club will play in theChampionship next season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Wasps and Jack Willis catch eye with impressive Premiership return

 Jack Willis and Wasps attract praise for their impressive Premiership return on the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.
BBC News
Premier League transfer round-up: Havertz's Chelsea move on hold [Video]

Premier League transfer round-up: Havertz's Chelsea move on hold

A look at the latest news from the Premier League as the transfer windowopens. Kai Havertz's transfer to Chelsea has hit a sticking point, but LewisDunk's move to Stamford Bridge could be close to complettion

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

The former Premier League players trying to end Inter Milan's barren run

 Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte filled his squad with players from the Premier League, but how have they fared this season?
BBC News

Manchester United’s Europa League dream ended by Sevilla

 Sevilla 2 Manchester United 1 Manchester United’s long season ended on game No 61 and in semi-final heartbreak. Extra time appeared the favoured outcome before..
WorldNews

Rangers draw with Livingston to end 100% record

 Livingston bring an end to Rangers' 100% Premiership record as Steven Gerrard's side miss the chance to go eight points clear of Celtic.
BBC News

Joshua King (footballer) Joshua King (footballer) Norwegian association football player


You Might Like


Tweets about this

oleru6th

OsKiNoHa Football rumours from the media https://t.co/wXGMEzV1Uy via @YahooSports 8 hours ago

PLZSoccer

PLZ Soccer (From 🏠) 📰 WHAT THE PAPERS SAY @PLZSoccer looks at all the latest news and rumours from Monday's newspapers ➡️… https://t.co/MdhcnEjZxX 14 hours ago

PLZSoccer

PLZ Soccer (From 🏠) 📰 WHAT THE PAPERS SAY @PLZSoccer looks at all the latest news and rumours from Monday's newspapers ➡️… https://t.co/EixSftOsqU 2 days ago

PAdugout

PA Dugout Today's football rumours from the media https://t.co/KJkcqB3DEI 2 days ago

lou123lou1231

lou123lou123 RT @ForeverWAFC: Charlton and Wigan weeks away from being expelled from the Football League... where is the coverage from the national medi… 3 days ago

PLZSoccer

PLZ Soccer (From 🏠) 📰 WHAT THE PAPERS SAY @PLZSoccer looks at all the latest news and rumours from Friday's newspapers ➡️… https://t.co/HHMxHLMfAk 5 days ago

ExaminerSport

Irish Examiner Sport Football rumours from the media: Chelsea not willing to pay £80m for Leicester defender https://t.co/nQ6s02yhOj 5 days ago

LancsSocial

Lancashire Social Football rumours from the media - Lancashire Telegraph https://t.co/zvUdZTe8bE 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Football transfer rumours: European teams tempt Premier League players [Video]

Football transfer rumours: European teams tempt Premier League players

A look at football rumours in the papers as Manchester United look intent on bolstering their squad.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published