With the 2020 election months away, political advertisements have overtaken television radio and social media, but how effective are they in trying to sway voters?

Christopher Dehner @Bobmorevc @Texas_WTF @stephaniemlee Science will always be politicized, because it yields power & authority to one… https://t.co/Yh3HNrRRfh 2 minutes ago

Barb B RT @Matt4VA : "It is not the qualified voters, but the qualified voters who choose to vote, that constitute the political power of the state… 1 minute ago

LAURA daSilva RT @cristianafarias : If doing this for political gain and because you want to remain in power is not a high crime and misdemeanor, then not… 57 seconds ago

Scott Lemieux @lucykemnitzer It’s a concept that imagines the power of the working class to shut down the functioning of our soci… https://t.co/ZnjGAh4WGw 35 seconds ago

Boston Frenchie 🆘 RT @SimaforTX : Lemme get this straight — you’re complaining about the power of government being used for a “purely political purpose” and n… 34 seconds ago

David Godfrey RT @kurteichenwald : Cant wait to see what happens when @Mastercard @Visa and @AmericanExpress start hearing tens of millions Americans tell… 3 seconds ago