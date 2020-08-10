Officials investigates an explosion in Northwest Baltimore

Global  
 

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:55s - Published
A woman is dead and four others are in critical condition after a gas explosion caused three homes to collapse Monday morning.

The blast damaged a number of adjacent homes, blown out windows, even clothes hanging from trees.

A HEARTBREAKING TRAGEDYTHAT BLINDSIDED A COMMUNITY--A GAS EXPLOSION TEARING DOWNBOTH BUILDINGS.... AND LIVES.we could hear people yelling'help help!

Get me out help!I'm in here I'm in here!'"I've lived in the city, I'veseen gas explosions, but likethat, that was catastrophic"WE NOW WANT TO SEND IT OUT TOWMAR 2 NEWS' MALLOSOFASTII-- SHE HAS BEENCOVERING THIS STORY FOR USSINCE IT HAPPENED.

SHE'S LIVEAT THE SCENE TONIGHT WITH THELATEST.WE ARE NOW IN THE 8TH HOUR OFTHIS EMERGENCY.

OFFICIALSSAYING A LITTLE WHILE AGO ITIS STILL A RESCUE OPERATIONNOT A RECOVERY.

ONE PERSONKILLED.... AT LEAST SIX OTHERSHAVE BEEN INJURED ..

WHILECREWS CONTINUE TO SIFT THROUGHTHE DEBRIS FOR ANYONE ELSE WHOMAY HAVE BEEN TRAPPED IN THISSHOCKING EXPLOSION INNORTHWEST BALTIMORE.

For the first time since last week's gas explosion on Labyrinth Road, families of the two people killed addressed the media together for the first time.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:22Published
It's been a week since a deadly gas explosion in one northwest Baltimore neighborhood.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:35Published
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:46Published