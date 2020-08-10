Global  
 

Massive Bison Herd Stampeding Through a Creek in Yellowstone National Park

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Occurred on September 29, 2018 / Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA Info from Licensor: "My husband Chad and I have lived in Bozeman MT for almost four years and we absolutely love it!

I currently work as a Business Development Partner for Within People but in my free time, we love to explore our local parks.

Yellowstone is our favorite and this day we were fly fishing along Slough Creek when out of nowhere well over 100 bison came stampeding towards us.

Luckily at about 20-30 yards away they turned and crossed the river.

We could feel the ground shake from the force of their hooves.

We will never forget it."


