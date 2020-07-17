Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar' Becomes His First Hot 100 No. 1, Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday & More | Billboard N
Harry Styles scores his first No.
1 on the Hot 100, Kylie Jenner celebrates her 23rd birthday unbothered and Christina Aguilera and more celebrities celebrate Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new single, "WAP."
