Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:47s
John Lewis Good Trouble Movie - Sit-in Using interviews and rare archival footage, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE chronicles Lewis’ 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform and immigration.

Using present-day interviews with Lewis, now 80 years old, Porter explores his childhood experiences, his inspiring family and his fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957.

In addition to her interviews with Lewis and his family, Porter’s primarily cinéma verité film also includes interviews with political leaders, Congressional colleagues, and other people who figure prominently in his life.

Coming to theaters and on demand on July 3rd.

Directed by Dawn Porter Produced by Laura Michalchyshyn, Dawn Porter, Erika Alexander and Ben Arnon


John Lewis Good Trouble Movie Clip - Bloody Sunday [Video]

John Lewis Good Trouble Movie Clip - Bloody Sunday

John Lewis Good Trouble Movie Clip - Bloody Sunday - Plot synopsis: Using interviews and rare archival footage, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE chronicles Lewis’ 60-plus years of social activism and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:27
Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill [Video]

Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill

A motorcade carrying the casket of Rep. John Lewis wound through Washington, D.C., Monday before arriving at the Capitol rotunda, where lawmakers gave the civil rights pioneer an emotional sendoff and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:11
CommUNITY Conversation: Redonia Thomas on "good trouble" [Video]

CommUNITY Conversation: Redonia Thomas on "good trouble"

Pastor Redonia Thomas of Bethlehem and Laurel Creek United Methodist Churches

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 11:49