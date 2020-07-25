Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Lives Matter rally in Utica
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Black Lives Matter rally in Utica
Several people gathered in Utica Friday for a Black Lives Matter rally.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The peaceful non- violent rally is being held by indivisible mohawk valley and central ny citizen action.

Organizers say the purpose of the rally is to support black lives matter and remind people that quote "good trouble" is not a felony.

Good trouble is a phrased used by georgia congressman john lewis, a civil rights activist who recently passed away.

Organizers say todays rally is in response to sheriffs across new york state proposing that resisting arrest would be a felony that can't be dismissed in a plea bargain and that a person standing 20 feet away and filming police misconduct could be charged with a felony.

"we want to make sure people can continue to protest and continue to stand up and speak their voice for their first amendment rights.

Without worrying about a felony.

The event runs until 6:00 in oneida square.

So far 75 people have attended.

The deadly explosion and its aftermath




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Black Lives Matter activists hold NYC rally

Dozens of activists from the Black Lives Matter movement held a rally outside Trump Tower in New York...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

itsme_donna4

Its me--Donna RT @DrewHolden360: Also, it’s really hard for me to take someone’s conviction seriously that black lives matter means abolishing the police… 7 minutes ago

antisophistry

OK Boomer Irredeemable Farmer RT @OzraeliAvi: Yesterday I joined the Black Lives Matter rally in Melbourne to get some answers from protesters. RT to show the world wha… 14 minutes ago

mldunham

Mike Dunham In June of this year, DuBois implored his Twitter followers to join him at a Black Lives Matter rally. (FYI, Palo A… https://t.co/lVSGXyZQ92 19 minutes ago

a1cajun

Eileen Besse RT @SER1897: The white lady protesting in a Black Lives Matter rally probably doesn’t have a worse opinion of cops than the average Black p… 1 hour ago

SER1897

Stephen Robinson The white lady protesting in a Black Lives Matter rally probably doesn’t have a worse opinion of cops than the average Black person. 1 hour ago

telesmacker

telesmacker @CompoundBoss That awkward moment when you realize a rally full of rival outlaw motorcycle clubs is a safer place t… https://t.co/YDsxz05r9T 1 hour ago

GRMaggot

Mr. Wanna Mosh But Can't There's a bullshit***Trump rally going on at the busiest intersection in GR but a lovely couple I was in the stor… https://t.co/pzrymY8j84 1 hour ago

Karrasamelia5

Karrasamelia RT @PBLsRealCars: It would be a major mistake if the bikers are NOT allowed to have their FREEDOM and have their annual rally. If TERROR G… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Black Lives Matter Rally Coincides With VP's Visit To Greensburg [Video]

Black Lives Matter Rally Coincides With VP's Visit To Greensburg

In response to Vice President Pence’s visit to Southwestern Pennsylvania today, dozens of people attended an opposing Black Lives Matter rally, also in Greensburg.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:29Published
Back the Blue rally in KC [Video]

Back the Blue rally in KC

Dozens of people gathered outside of Kansas City, Missouri, police headquarters Tuesday night to support law enforcement.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:43Published
Freedom Fighters for Justice rally held in West Palm Beach [Video]

Freedom Fighters for Justice rally held in West Palm Beach

Members of "Freedom Fighters for Justice" along with other groups marched along Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach on Saturday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:48Published