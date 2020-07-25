Black Lives Matter rally in Utica

Several people gathered in Utica Friday for a Black Lives Matter rally.

The peaceful non- violent rally is being held by indivisible mohawk valley and central ny citizen action.

Organizers say the purpose of the rally is to support black lives matter and remind people that quote "good trouble" is not a felony.

Good trouble is a phrased used by georgia congressman john lewis, a civil rights activist who recently passed away.

Organizers say todays rally is in response to sheriffs across new york state proposing that resisting arrest would be a felony that can't be dismissed in a plea bargain and that a person standing 20 feet away and filming police misconduct could be charged with a felony.

"we want to make sure people can continue to protest and continue to stand up and speak their voice for their first amendment rights.

Without worrying about a felony.

The event runs until 6:00 in oneida square.

So far 75 people have attended.

