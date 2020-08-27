Protesters rally in Oakland, California to protest against Jacob Blake's shooting

Protesters read incendiary poems in front of the Oscar Grant Plaza in Oakland, California, on Wednesday night (August 26) amid anger over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Large crowds marched through the streets, facing off with police and letting off flares and fireworks.

Protests have erupted across the country after a policeman was seen on video letting off seven shots into the back of Jacob Blake on Sunday evening (August 23) in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Looting and violence have rocked several cities.

They are a continuation of the Black Lives Matter 'BLM' movement which began with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.