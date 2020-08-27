Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesters rally in Oakland, California to protest against Jacob Blake's shooting

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Protesters rally in Oakland, California to protest against Jacob Blake's shooting

Protesters rally in Oakland, California to protest against Jacob Blake's shooting

Protesters read incendiary poems in front of the Oscar Grant Plaza in Oakland, California, on Wednesday night (August 26) amid anger over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Large crowds marched through the streets, facing off with police and letting off flares and fireworks.

Protests have erupted across the country after a policeman was seen on video letting off seven shots into the back of Jacob Blake on Sunday evening (August 23) in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Looting and violence have rocked several cities.

They are a continuation of the Black Lives Matter 'BLM' movement which began with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Clashes break out in Oakland, California over Jacob Blake shooting [Video]

Clashes break out in Oakland, California over Jacob Blake shooting

Clashes broke out in Oakland, California, on Wednesday night (August 26) amid anger over the shooting of Jacob Blake. Large crowds marched through the streets, facing off with police and letting off..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:01Published
Bay Area Pro-Sports Teams Boycott In Protest Of Jacob Blake Shooting In Wisconsin [Video]

Bay Area Pro-Sports Teams Boycott In Protest Of Jacob Blake Shooting In Wisconsin

Bay Area sports teams cancelled their games Wednesday in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake. Dennis O'Donnell has more about the stoppage and Maria Medina talks about the long tradition of protest..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:46Published
Teen Arrested In Connection To Shooting Deaths Of Protesters In Wisconsin [Video]

Teen Arrested In Connection To Shooting Deaths Of Protesters In Wisconsin

A 17-year-old is in police custody in connection with the shooting death of two protesters in Wisconsin, and we're learning more about the moments leading up to the police shooting of Jacob Blake;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published