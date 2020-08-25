Clashes break out in Oakland, California over Jacob Blake shooting

Clashes broke out in Oakland, California, on Wednesday night (August 26) amid anger over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Large crowds marched through the streets, facing off with police and letting off flares and fireworks.

Protests have erupted across the country after a policeman was seen on video letting off seven shots into the back of Jacob Blake on Sunday evening (August 23) in Kenosha, Wisconsin.