Angelina Jolie wants new judge appointed to oversee Brad Pitt divorce

In a new essay for Time magazine, actress and special envoy for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina Jolie, has urged people to view the ongoing fight for "human rights and equality" as "one fight" taking place globally.
Brad Pitt received an Emmy nomination for playing Dr. Anthony Fauci on 'SNL,' 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' promoted three actors to series regulars and Phillipa Soo on that much-debated gasp her character lets out at the end of 'Hamilton.'
Nick Cordero died Sunday after a grueling battle with the Coronavirus, Kanye West's Yeezy received more than $2 million through the Paycheck Protection Program and Brad Pitt will lead Sony action thriller 'Bullet Train' from David Leitch.
