Angelina Jolie wants new judge appointed to oversee Brad Pitt divorce Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:05s - Published Angelina Jolie wants new judge appointed to oversee Brad Pitt divorce Angelina Jolie has requested a new private judge to oversee her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt after raising concerns about impartiality. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this BatwomanFL Angelina Jolie Wants the Judge in Her Divorce Case to Step Down https://t.co/Qfs709rS2u 1 hour ago Steven Benke Angelina Jolie Wants the Judge in Her Divorce Case to Step Down - KCTV Kansas City https://t.co/JJWSyHd4Vs https://t.co/PK1tTbC4C5 2 hours ago Anas Muhammad RT @pmnewsnigeria: Angelina Jolie wants judge in Brad Pitt divorce case removed https://t.co/3O0ILJnitq 3 hours ago P.M. NEWS Angelina Jolie wants judge in Brad Pitt divorce case removed https://t.co/3O0ILJnitq 3 hours ago Dlisted Brangie's divorce fight is still going on... https://t.co/V84r2GQve6 5 hours ago JEREMY FRANKSON RT @JerryfranksonJF: Why Angelina Jolie wants to remove the private judge in Brad Pitt divorce case. Full Story: https://t.co/qxvlwbbsCK vi… 5 hours ago Jerryfrankson JF Why Angelina Jolie wants to remove the private judge in Brad Pitt divorce case. Full Story: https://t.co/qxvlwbbsCK via @TalkExtremeTE 5 hours ago Liane Angelina Jolie Wants the Judge in Her Divorce Case to Step Down https://t.co/zox2yBlaWi Why are not moving on with… https://t.co/C014I2Dj7u 6 hours ago