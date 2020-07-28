Judge contested by Angelina Jolie in Brad Pitt divorce also married them

Brad Pitt received an Emmy nomination for playing Dr. Anthony Fauci on 'SNL,' 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' promoted three actors to series regulars and Phillipa Soo on that much-debated gasp her character lets out at the end of 'Hamilton.'
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:08Published
The actor on Tuesday scored an Emmy nomination in the outstanding guest actor in a comedy series category for playing Fauci on "Saturday Night Live," a role that came to fruition after Fauci made a public casting suggestion. Pitt is nominated alongside Luke Kirby ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), the late Fred Willard ("Modern Family"), Dev Patel ("Modern Love"), Adam Driver ("SNL") and Eddie Murphy ("SNL").