Judge contested by Angelina Jolie in Brad Pitt divorce also married them

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
According to Pitt, Judge John W.

Ouderkirk has "a well-documented history with the parties to this proceeding their counsel, including, without limitation, being hand-selected by Jolie to preside over the couple's nuptials in 2014."

Angelina Jolie wants her divorce case judge to be removed

 Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's ongoing divorce proceedings have become more complicated, after Jolie requested that the judge be removed....
Angelina Jolie wants new judge appointed to oversee Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie wants new judge appointed to oversee Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie has requested a new private judge to oversee her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt after raising concerns about impartiality.

Brad Pitt Scores Emmy Nomination for Playing Dr. Fauci on 'SNL' & More News | THR News

Brad Pitt Scores Emmy Nomination for Playing Dr. Fauci on 'SNL' & More News | THR News

Brad Pitt received an Emmy nomination for playing Dr. Anthony Fauci on 'SNL,' 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' promoted three actors to series regulars and Phillipa Soo on that much-debated gasp her character lets out at the end of 'Hamilton.'

Spike Lee takes on a cult classic

 Filmmaker Spike Lee is out with his own version of the South Korean film, "Oldboy" and it's not Oscar time yet, but Angelina Jolie has a new statuette.
Brad Pitt Scores Emmy Nomination

Brad Pitt Scores Emmy Nomination

The actor on Tuesday scored an Emmy nomination in the outstanding guest actor in a comedy series category for playing Fauci on "Saturday Night Live," a role that came to fruition after Fauci made a public casting suggestion. Pitt is nominated alongside Luke Kirby ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), the late Fred Willard ("Modern Family"), Dev Patel ("Modern Love"), Adam Driver ("SNL") and Eddie Murphy ("SNL").

