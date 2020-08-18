Sam Rockwell compares Angelina Jolie to Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor
Sam Rockwell has compared Angelina Jolie to Hollywood icons Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor but also praised her for being down to earth.
CarolJDDJ♉♎ RT @BANGShowbiz: Sam Rockwell compares Angelina Jolie to Grace Kelly & Elizabeth Taylor
@IvanMovie | #IvanMovie #SamRockwell #AngelinaJoli… 5 hours ago
Daily Entertainment News Sam Rockwell compares Angelina Jolie to Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor - Sam Rockwell has compared Angelina Jolie… https://t.co/1awR7Xnekx 1 day ago
Angelina Jolie Sam Rockwell compares Angelina Jolie to Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor - The Times Herald https://t.co/UN50VVGTIA 1 day ago
BANG Showbiz Sam Rockwell compares Angelina Jolie to Grace Kelly & Elizabeth Taylor
@IvanMovie | #IvanMovie #SamRockwell… https://t.co/h7r45zqSY1 1 day ago
Sam Rockwell Praises Angelina JolieShe is a legend.
The One and Only Ivan on Disney+ - Get To Know the Cast and CrewIt's time to go behind the scenes of the Disney+ fantasy movie The One and Only Ivan, based on the K. A. Applegate children's novel of the same name. It stars Bryan Cranston, Sam Rockwell, Angelina..
Angelina Jolie wants a fair divorce trialAngelina Jolie just wants a "fair [divorce] trial based on facts", according to her lawyer, and she is seeking "transparency and impartiality".