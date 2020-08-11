James Bond MOONRAKER movie clip - Bond drives the gondola through Mark's Square

James Bond MOONRAKER movie clip - Bond drives the gondola through Mark's Square - On this day in 1978 principal photography started on MOONRAKER.

In today’s scene Bond drives the gondola (or Bondola as the crew called it) through Venice’s Mark’s Square.

Roger Moore said: “There were thousands of tourists who didn’t know there was a film going on.

I didn’t have that much control over it, so they eventually gave me a little klaxon to warn people.”