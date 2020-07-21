Antonio Banderas confirms Covid-19 diagnosis on his 60th birthday

Antonio Banderas Has COVID-19



Antonio Banderas says he has tested positive for coronavirus. On Monday, Banderas announced the news via his Instagram page. Monday is also his 60th birthday. "I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible." The actor said he is taking the time in isolation to read, write, rest, and figure out how to give meaning to his 60th year of life.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:28 Published on January 1, 1970