Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Antonio Banderas confirms Covid-19 diagnosis on his 60th birthday

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Antonio Banderas confirms Covid-19 diagnosis on his 60th birthday

Antonio Banderas confirms Covid-19 diagnosis on his 60th birthday

Antonio Banderas confirmed he has contracted Covid-19 on his 60th birthday on Monday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Antonio Banderas Antonio Banderas Spanish actor

ShowBiz Minute: Jolie, Banderas, Pratt

 Jolie seeks removal of private judge in Pitt divorce case; Antonio Banderas thanks well-wishers after he tests positive for coronavirus; Chris Pratt, Katherine..
USATODAY.com
Antonio Banderas Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis, Director Garth Davis to Direct 'Tron' Sequel & More | THR News [Video]

Antonio Banderas Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis, Director Garth Davis to Direct 'Tron' Sequel & More | THR News

Robin Williams' daughter, Zelda, is slamming Eric Trump for sharing a video of the late comedian poking fun at Joe Biden, Antonio Banderas has joined the list of public figures who have contracted COVID-19 and more entertainment news.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:08Published
Antonio Banderas reveals he has Covid-19 on 60th birthday [Video]

Antonio Banderas reveals he has Covid-19 on 60th birthday

Antonio Banderas has said he has tested positive for coronavirus and isspending his period of isolation making plans that will “give meaning to my 60years”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Antonio Banderas Has COVID-19 [Video]

Antonio Banderas Has COVID-19

Antonio Banderas says he has tested positive for coronavirus. On Monday, Banderas announced the news via his Instagram page. Monday is also his 60th birthday. "I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible." The actor said he is taking the time in isolation to read, write, rest, and figure out how to give meaning to his 60th year of life.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:28Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Hillel Academy in Tampa is opening using new COVID-19 safety procedures [Video]

Hillel Academy in Tampa is opening using new COVID-19 safety procedures

Hillel Academy is preparing to reopen in-person classes with new safety precautions in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Story: https://wfts.tv/2XRYQvj

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:24Published
Vista Equity Partner CEO talks race, COVID [Video]

Vista Equity Partner CEO talks race, COVID

Vista Equity Partners founder Robert Smith, who according to Forbes is the wealthiest African-American, discusses the fight for social and economic justice, creating better opportunities for minority communities and why now is the time for systematic change.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published
America's richest Black man talks race and COVID [Video]

America's richest Black man talks race and COVID

Vista Equity Partners founder Robert Smith, who according to Forbes is the wealthiest African-American, discusses the fight for social and economic justice, creating better opportunities for minority communities and why now is the time for systematic change.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published

Coronavirus live updates: Scientists say new nasal spray can help fight COVID; college football season in shambles; Texas passes 500K cases

 Scientists in California develop say their nasal spray "AeroNabs" can help against COVID. Texas surpasses 500K cases. Latest news.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Antonio Banderas reveals on his 60th birthday that he tested positive for coronavirus

Antonio Banderas has tested positive for COVID-19, the actor announced Monday, revealing he is...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comJust JaredMid-DayJapan TodayWorldNews


The Latest: Actor Antonio Banderas says he has COVID-19

NEW YORK — Antonio Banderas says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is celebrating his 60th...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayJapan TodayWorldNews



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Antonio Banderas Forced To Celebrate 60th Birthday While Battling Coronavirus [Video]

Antonio Banderas Forced To Celebrate 60th Birthday While Battling Coronavirus

Actor Antonio Banderas has revealed that he is celebrating his 60th birthday Monday while quarantining with the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:18Published
Spanish actor Banderas says he has COVID-19 [Video]

Spanish actor Banderas says he has COVID-19

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, said on Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19, and is in quarantine. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published
Niall Horan, Nina Dobrev, & Antonio Banderas Teach You the Best European Slang [Video]

Niall Horan, Nina Dobrev, & Antonio Banderas Teach You the Best European Slang

Niall Horan, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Rose Byrne, Chris O'Dowd, Antonio Banderas, Nina Dobrev, Alicia Vikander, Alexander Skarsgård, and Zara Larsson team up to teach you Danish, Irish, Spanish,..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 08:06Published