Antonio Banderas confirms Covid-19 diagnosis on his 60th birthday

Robin Williams' daughter, Zelda, is slamming Eric Trump for sharing a video of the late comedian poking fun at Joe Biden, Antonio Banderas has joined the list of public figures who have contracted COVID-19 and more entertainment news.
Antonio Banderas says he has tested positive for coronavirus. On Monday, Banderas announced the news via his Instagram page. Monday is also his 60th birthday. "I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible." The actor said he is taking the time in isolation to read, write, rest, and figure out how to give meaning to his 60th year of life.
Vista Equity Partners founder Robert Smith, who according to Forbes is the wealthiest African-American, discusses the fight for social and economic justice, creating better opportunities for minority communities and why now is the time for systematic change.
