Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and requested him to postpone NEET and JEE exams, in view..

Antonio Banderas Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis, Director Garth Davis to Direct 'Tron' Sequel & More | THR News Robin Williams' daughter, Zelda, is slamming Eric Trump for sharing a video of the late comedian poking fun at Joe Biden, Antonio Banderas has joined the list of public figures who have contracted COVID-19 and more entertainment news.

Antonio Banderas confirms Covid-19 diagnosis on his 60th birthday Antonio Banderas confirmed he has contracted Covid-19 on his 60th birthday on Monday.

Trending: Antonio Banderas recovers from Covid-19, Noah Schnapp denies using N-word in video after coming under fire, and Sarah In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Hollywood star Antonio Banderas has revealed that he is "cured" of coronavirus after three weeks of...

Hindustan News Antonio Banderas recovers from Coronavirus The 'Pain and Glory' Spanish actor Antonio Banderas has informed that he… https://t.co/IzUBAVWQVE 6 hours ago

I felt sorry for you and Movie star Antonio Banderas recovers from COVID-19 https://t.co/E11sVZSh9U 6 hours ago

Nigerian Uncle RT @vanguardngrnews : The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) on Wednesday said it wa… 4 hours ago