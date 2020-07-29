UK's Heathrow pleads for testing regime

Heathrow CEO proposes two-stage testing process



Heathrow Airport CEO John Holland-Kaye talks about a two-stage testing process which involves a first test on arrival for passengers coming from 'red countries', and a second test about a week later as a way to reduce quarantine time for those that do not have the virus. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:34 Published on January 1, 1970